Mumbai Gig Guide: Best live concerts this week in the city

Blues night

The Bombay Jazz Club pays homage to homage to the Mother of all modern-day music as we know it: The Blues. The Unkle Whisky Collective is a coalition of musicians who believe in The Blues. Catch Nikhil Bailur on Vocals and Harmonica, Prayaag Barooah on Guitar, Sayar Mitra on Bass and Shravan Samsi on Drums. Their utmost love for this genre arises through a potpourri of emotions and struggles in their individual lives, giving them a bittersweet essence and the ability to engulf the audience into this experience of The Blues.

When: April 19, 9 pm

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Plaza, Off Linking Rd, Bandra West

Entry: Free

Dot. presents Bangor to Bombay tour

Dot. is bringing her timeless act to the stage with her new live tour. Dot. presents 'Bangor To Bombay', as she returns after a six-year hiatus from the live music scene, with a set of new singles. The tour explores the indie musician's experience as she transitions both musically and personally from Wales to India. A setlist that promises fresh new energy iced with nostalgia and charm. Opening act Chirag Todi is a songwriter and guitarist based in Ahmedabad, who has worked with AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo on original songs. Chirag is the founding member of Heat Sink. His compositions have won him awards such as Nexa Music award and Clef Music Award.

When: April 20, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Entry: INR 999

The Citramac Experience

How Blue can you get? Enjoy a night of an unconventional mix of classical and modern Blues music blended with a pinch of salt and spice, as you have never heard before. The Citramac Experience is the entertainment for the night as part of nrtya presents Thursday Night Live.

When: April 20, 8.30 pm

Veranda, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Entry: INR 499

Voctronica

India’s first all-vocal ensemble Voctronica bring to you a groovy performance highlighting the real power of human voice. In August 2019, they became the first and only act to represent our country at the Moscow Spring A Cappella Festival. The band, comprising Arjun Nair, Warsha Easwar, Avinash Tewari, Clyde Rodrigues, Ronit Chaterji and Nagesh Reddy has also developed a signature sound and style that is unique and undeniably infectious. Their acts showcase a mix of originals paired with popular English and Hindi covers, which they present as an interactive performance.

When: April 20, 7.30 pm

Where: The Cube, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 250

Shankar Mahadevan, Louiz Banks & A. Sivamani

Rhythm and Soul is a musical concert with the dynamic trio of Louiz Banks, A. Sivamani and Shankar Mahadevan along with Sridhar Parthasarthy and Mohini Deywho are coming together for the first time. The concert is in support of Talk To Me, a mental health NGO. The funds raised from the event will go towards their mobile facility to help the marginalized.

When: April 21, 7.30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Entry: INR 4000 onwards

Jugalbandi – The Crossing

Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai, Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai, The Royal Opera House Mumbai, Furtados, and Avid Learning present Jugalbandi: The Crossing - An Evening of World Music Fusion, a rare evening of musical diversity, where distinct world music styles come together to create something entirely new and original.

The improvisational nature of jazz and the emotive power of Indian classical music combine to create a sound that is both captivating and inspiring. The concert will bring together celebrated international artists Enzo Favata, Giacomo Riggi, Marco Frattini, Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy, Jagadeesh Ramanujam Mudambi, Vedanth Bharadwaj, and Varijashree Venugopal.

When: April 22, 7 pm

Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg

Entry: INR 300 onwards

Watch a track from Enzo Favata's The Crossing:

Raftaar at Intensity India Tour

Kalamkaar’s bossman and emcee Raftaar is on an India Tour. The Hard Drive Vol. 1 rapper will be in Mumbai for the 'Intensity’ India Tour' that spans over 10 cities. It is his first full-fledged India tour in years.

When: April 23, 9 pm

Where: Dragonfly Experience, The Orb, Next to JW Marriott Sahar, Andheri East

Entry: INR 999

Punjabi Sufi

Devenderpal Singh (of Coke Studio & Indian Idol fame) concocts a soulful performance with the best of Sufi, folk and devotional music. Singh will be accompanied by Lubhanu Priy on the keyboard, along with Surjeet Singh on the tabla and Amritanshu Dutta on the guitar, while audience interaction in Punjabi and Hindi are set to make this act an immersive experience.

When: April 23, 7.30 pm

Where: The Cube, NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block, BKC, Bandra East

Entry: INR 250

SOI Chamber Orchestra

Listen to Chopin and Mendelssohn by Gabriele Strata on piano and Conductor Andrey Rubtsov. This is a western classical presentation by Mehli Mehta Music Foundation and Symphony Orchestra of India.

When: April 23, 5 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

Entry: INR 500