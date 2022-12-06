Mumbai: American rapper Post Malone to perform in the city for the first time: Here's all we know

December is here and to make the month more exciting for all the audiophiles out there, performances by national and international favourites are lined up to end the years on a high note. While our national sensations like Farhan Akhtar, lucky Ali, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh will be live in concert, international spat Post Malone is all set to take the center stage on December 10 at Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. Not just him, the concert will also feature other big names like KSHMR and KING. You can read that again.

The entire lineup for the concert has been shared and it includes names like the American songwriter and DJ KSHMR, heartthrob KING, Ritviz, Anuv Jain, Zaeden, Ananya Birla and Jonita Gandhi along with Post Malone. Post Malone will be performing as a part of the Feeding India Concert which is being organised by Zomato. The basic idea behind this concert is to raise awareness and create a movement towards eliminating hunger and malnutrition in India.

“Zomato Feeding India Concert is an awareness concert, with an aim to create a community movement towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition in India. The concert brings together international and national artists, impact makers, philanthropists, celebrities and you – the citizens, in our collective pursuit to build a hunger-free India. All donations pledged during the Zomato Feeding India Concert and profits (if any) go towards the cause,” states team Zomato on their website.

When: December 10, 2022

Where – Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

Tickets – INR 2,999 onwards

Available on Bookmyshow.com