Mumbai: 4 exciting live music shows to attend this December

It's that time of the year when most of us are making plans for our Year End and New Year celebrations. While we still struggle to come to a conclusion with our gang, the city has a host of events to offer. To all the audiophiles out there, there is so much for you to look forward to this December. While Diljit Dosanjh will be bringing his inimitable energy as he kicks off his Born to Shine India Tour this December, Soulful singer Lucky Ali will be making his comeback with his superhit renditions

Adding to the spate of international class acts in India, Post Malone will be performing in Mumbai. Here are four events of the year you have can attend to kick start your Year End celebrations in the city.

Diljit Dosanjh:

Actor-cum-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been busy touring the US and UK as part of his Born to Shine World Tour. Now, the India tour will kickstart with Mumbai on December 9, where he will be performing his hit numbers from the album like Lover, Born to Shine and Proper Patola.

When: December 9

Tickets: INR 3,499.

Post Malone:

One of the most anticipated concert of the year, Post Malone’s India debut is finally coming to Mumbai on December 10. The American rapper will be performing in the Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of the Feeding India Concert by Zomato which strives to raise awareness and take action about hunger and malnutrition in the country. The concert will also feature acts by Ritviz, Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Ananya Birla.

When: December 10

Tickets: INR 2,999.

Lucky Ali:

Lucky Ali has been in the news ever since the year started. The singer was busy holding shows in India, Nepal, and the UAE. The singer recently took the center stage with Majuli Music Festival after a five-year hiatus, and is back to make his audiences sing along. Ali will be performing in Mumbai on December 23.

When December 23

Tickets: INR 1,499

Badshah:

Wind up the year on a high note by grooving to this desi rapper Badshah's energy-packed tracks. Badshah will be embarking on his multi-city 'Paagal India Tour' starting from December 24. Expect his famous Kala Chashma and Genda Phool, as well as more recent singles like WOH and Jugnu. Don't forget to learn the hook steps.

When: December 24

Tickets: INR 999

Read Also Grammy Award-Winner Falu Shah aka Falu announces her first India Tour