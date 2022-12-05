Grammy Award-Winner Falu Shah aka Falu announces her first India Tour

India-born-American Grammy award winner singer Falu will be in Mumbai for the first time as the singer announces her first India tour. She will be launching her India Tour in December which will see the celebrated musician play in the artistic hubs of Mumbai, Pune and Goa.

Falu Shah aka Falu won the prestigious Grammy award earlier this year for the Best Children's Album (A Colorful World).

Falu was also the only South Asian to be nominated in this category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. This win propelled Falu, whose forte is Indian classical and folk music, to become the global voice of Indian heritage after having secured a Grammy nomination previously in 2019 for her kids' album Falu's Bazaar. This December, the Grammy winner returns to her motherland to launch her highly-anticipated India Tour.

Spanning three cities — Mumbai, Pune and Goa — her India tour will see her perform some of her signature combination of Indian classical music and new-age songs. She will be supported by distinguished poet Nirmika Singh in Mumbai and Pune.

“I am truly humbled and excited to come back home and share my music with my fellow Indians. You all have loved, nurtured and supported me throughout my musical journey. Hence, it’s incredibly special for me to perform in India. It will be my first time performing in Mumbai, Pune and Goa, and I would love for people to experience the nostalgia with me as I find myself at home on stage in India. My band and I are preparing a special set just for the audience in India. I’m looking forward to playing on my motherland’s soil and meeting you all in person,” says Falu.

Since winning the Grammy®, Falu returned to the White House (this time around for the illustrious Diwali party) and has received several honours in the U.S. Over the year, the artist has been bestowed with a Citation at New York City’s Mayor’s Diwali celebration, a Proclamation from the New York City Council, as well as a call to perform and teach for Carnegie Hall’s Sing Sing Prison Program, among others.