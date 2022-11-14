Mumbai: 6 Ayurvedic healing centres to unwind and rejuvenate yourself in budget | File Image

The hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps, 'Amchi Mumbai' allows no spare time to take good care of ourselves. Therefore, it is important that we take out some hours off to pamper ourselves, if not on weekdays, then weekends or holidays. One of the most preferred and suggested way to unwind and pamper your body is to go for a spa or an Ayurvedic massage therapies to harness the positive energy of the nature to the body.

While it is a known fact that Ayurveda treatment of Kerala is best for everyone, from beauty care to stress management and slimming and anti-aging programs. And while many of us may not be able to travel all the way to the God's own country to experience the magic of natural remedies, we have brought to you a list of places that are right here in Mumbai offering authentic Kerala Ayurveda therapies at a very nominal prices.

Read Also Essential oils that can give your skin naturally glowing look

Here are a few healing places with quite and soothing ambiance which will surely give you that rejuvenating experience that you have been longing for a long time.

Birla Ayurveda

Birla Ayurveda at multiple places |

The ayurvedic centre located at Nariman Point, Mumbai is a combination of wellness Ayurveda, daycare treatment centers and stay and spa. Ayurvedic healing therapies includes abhyangam, panchkarma, shirodhara, ubtan, udvartanam among many others. There are stress relieving therapies as well. The session for therapies lasts anywhere between 30 to 100 minutes.

Where: Nepeansea Road, Powai, Prabhadevi, Thane

Contact: +91-9820435344

Price on request.

Read Also 8 Cocktail rings to add flamboyance for the fierceless independent women

Tapovan Ayurveda

Tapovan Ayurveda in Powai |

Want to relieve fatigue due to sedentary lifestyle or busy routines? You can go for padabhyangam, shiroabhyangam, marma therapy, and rejuvenation massage at this place in Powai. These healing therapies involve oil massaging and stimulating the energy points which reduce stress in the whole body. It also helps improve sleep along with a whole body relaxation leaving you feel rejuvenated.

Where: Powai, Mumbai

Contact no: 022 25701007, +91 9930528007

Price on request.

NuAyurveda

NuAyurveda at multiple locations |

How about getting a full body massage with medicated herbal oils? The thought itself makes us feel relaxed. When padabhyangam which is herbal foot massage is given, it focuses on vital pressure points and causes faster body revitalisation.

There are ayurvedic facials like mukha lepam and detoxification therapies available at this ayurvedic centre. Various packages can be opted which consists of combination of these therapies and the duration is between 45-180 minutes.

Where: Kandivali, Andheri, and Chembur

Contact: +91 8530015447

Price on request.

Read Also Elegant diamond jewellery to enhance your beauty

Ayursoukhyam

Ayursoukhyam at Thane & Vashi |

The Ayurveda centre provides rejuvenation — anti aging programme which includes therapies, such as kayaseka, shirodhara, abhyanga, synchronised massage, medicated steam bath, navarakizhi, etc. It tones up the muscles, calms the mind and imparts a glowing luster to the skin. There are other programmes available as well according to your medical condition.

Where: Thane , and Vashi in Navi Mumbai

Contact: +91 9137903528

Price on request.

Majestic Ayurveda Centre

Majestic Ayurveda Centre at Goregaon West |

The centre located at Goregaon in Mumbai offers pizhichil, choornaswedana, udwarthana and many other healing therapies. So to completely unwind, enhance your inner beauty and for rejuvenation; you can visit these Ayurvedic centres with quite and soothing ambiance and let go of all your worries.

Where: Goregaon West

Contact: 072081 86443

Price on request.

Kairali Ayurvedic Treatment Centre

Kairali Ayurvedic Treatment Centre, Chembur |

Expect a full range of traditional treatment to solve chronic health problems after a few week guidance and dedication from their Ayurveda team. You will get personalised treatments and numerous detoxification programs which are specifically health-oriented, such as stress relief, arthritis, migraine, post pregnancy program, beauty and weight loss program and many more. In addition, you can also go for Panchakarma, the essential Ayurvedic detox program.

Where: Chembur

Contact: +91 9322129905

Price on request.

Read Also 8 Midnight coffee spots for a romantic night out in Mumbai