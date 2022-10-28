Essential oils that can give your skin naturally glowing look | Photo: Pixabay

In a busy routine, skincare might go for a toss. People often experience conditions like dryness, flakiness, dark spots, stretch marks and scars. This may lead to uneasiness and feeling self-conscious, especially when signs appear on commonly visible areas like the face, neck and arms. Nothing better than nourishing essential oils can help you soothe your skin.

Check out some oils that you could add to your cart to get winter-ready!

Chamomile: Chamomile oil is an anti-inflammatory, providing soothing and calming benefits to the skin. It is effective when the skin is stressed by both internal and external physiological conditions.

Lavender: Lavender oil has multiple benefits for the skin. It is known to have skin-conditioning properties, such as improved firmness, smoothness and complexion. It provides calming and soothing benefits coupled with a mild astringency, which cleans the skin by constricting the pores, resulting in a tingling sensation.

Rosemary: Rosemary oil is used as a skin-conditioning agent, because of its soothing properties and mild antiseptic capability.

Calendula: Calendula oil has cell regenerative effects and is suitable for the treatment of sensitive, damaged or sunburnt skin. Calendula extract has also been used to combat minor skin infections, rashes and superficial irritation.

Each of the mentioned plant-based oils can be applied externally for a promising glow and hydrated skin. Many homegrown labels today source and distribute such natural oils for specific use cases.