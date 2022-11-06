8 Cocktail rings to add flamboyance for the fierceless independent women

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2022

Cocktail ring sits powerfully on the throne of one's finger

Popley Eternal

Bold, audacious and statement in design, must be something you may be looking for

To take your fashion game above great heights, wear stud earrings and backless top which will let your ring stand out

So flaunt this cocktail diamond ring and show that powerful, and independent woman inside you

It draws attention to the wearer, so make sure you flaunt it

It's a great conversation piece and can easily break the ice when you are meeting someone new

The rings exude power, charisma, and grandeur

Own this flamboyant and pronounced piece of jewellery; which can mesmerize anyone

Thanks For Reading!

Fashion Street, Bandra Linking Road & three other popular destinations in Mumbai to upgrade your...
Find out More