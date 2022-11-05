Fashion Street, Bandra Linking Road & three other popular destinations in Mumbai to upgrade your wardrobe

Fashion Street, Bandra Linking Road & three other popular destinations in Mumbai to shop for latest upgrade in your wardrobe | FPJ

Mumbai, the fashion hub of India has a lot to offer. While most of the fashion trends start from Mumbai, thanks to Bollywood and a host of designers bringing new trends to the country and the world, the city also offers a great street shopping experience. We have curated a list of five places in Mumbai for you where you can head for a street smart shopping. From trendy western wear to Indian ethnic wear, there's everything available at much affordable prices. And before you head for your shopping journey, we suggest you to hone your bargaining skills that will come handy and wear a lot of sunscreen to enjoy the day without getting burned.

Fashion Street

Fashion street in Marine Lines | FPJ

Fashion Street in Churchgate is a flea market with street shops specially famous for clothes and footwear. Please make sure to check the quality of the fabric and any item before buying. You may find other stuff interesting as well. Bargaining is a must. There is a small 'Khau Galli' nearby the fashion street where you can get all food varieties at a relatively lesser price.

Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway, South Mumbai | File Image

The fashion hub of street-shoppers and fashion enthusiasts, Colaba Causeway is your ultimate destination if you want to try trending fashion outfits like exclusive varieties of crop tops, one piece dresses, shorts and junk jewellery, which includes also the ones that you have admired while watching your favourite webseries like 'Four More Shots Please' and many others though you need to have good bargaining skills. The quality of the fabric bought from Colaba Causeway is always great.

The place is quite happening and if you need a break from shopping, you can always hop into the famous time memorial 'Leopold's Cafe' and hangout spot 'Cafe Mondegar' and even, 'Madras Cafe'.

You can also buy stylish footwear, bags and even antiques here. People who are a regular visitor of this place, know what we are talking about but if your a newbie, do visit and explore this shopping place.

Bandra Linking Road

Linking Road, Hill Road in Bandra West | FPJ

Linking Road and Hill Road are one of the most popular street shopping destinations located close to each other in Bandra West. They are famous for western clothes, stylish chain-pendants, and bags. The shopping area has shops selling swim wears, interesting collection of lingerie.

Bandra is a lively place which will never let you feel dull and there are plenty of good eateries to recharge yourself on these roads and also near Bandra Bandstand. Bandstand is a place where you can think of spending your rest of the evenings admiring Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' and if you are lucky, you may spot the superstar too.

Dadar Market

Dadar Market in Dadar West | FPJ

Dadar could be your ultimate shopping destination if you are looking to buy anything from lingerie to ethnic dresses. You can buy daily office wear kurtis, leggings, top and pants here at affordable rates. Fashion accessories including hair accessories are available too.

You need to be careful while getting down at Dadar station from the local train as it is heavily crowded and when the train halts at the station, people immediately rush in. So, be well prepared before the station arrives or you can get down at a previous station than Dadar and take a cab from there. Dadar market is located near the Dadar West station, so you will have to get down before you reach the location as the market enjoys a large flock of people.

If you are looking garments for your kids, this place won't disappoint you. You can get tees, pants, frocks, night dress for them. Footwear and bags street shops can be found too.

There are many streetside eateries where you can gorge on to earn some calories and energy in between your shopping march. The place also houses fruits and flowers market.

Bhuleshwar Market

Bhuleshwar Market in Kalbadevi, Marine Lines | FPJ

Bhuleshwar market located at Kalbadevi in Marine Lines is a bit synonymous to Dadar market as mostly everything is available here. You can find good collection of kids wear, tees, sports bra. The market is also popular for imitation jewellery and bridal sets. You need to get down at Marine Lines station and take a cab from there to the market. The cab driver will drop you to the nearest spot and you can walk from there and reach the market as the market remains crowded.

