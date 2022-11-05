e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in several shops at Fashion Street, no injuries reported; watch video

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has mobilised fire tenders on the spot. Reportedly, more than 20 shops have been engulfed in the fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
Fire at Fashion Street | Twitter/@ASKarpe
Mumbai: A fire broke out in the South Mumbai shopping avenue Fashion Street on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1.02 pm; no injuries have been reported, said officials.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire which engulfed shops in Fashion Street was of level 1.

The MFB has mobilised fire tenders on the spot. Reportedly, more than 20 shops have been engulfed in the fire. MFB, BEST, police and other relevant personnel are present at the spot.

Visuals showed shopkeers packing their goods and running from the spot.

The Mumbai Traffic police has said that the road has been temporarily closed for traffic till the situation is brought into order.

At least 10 shops located on the Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market in south Mumbai, were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in one of the shops on the Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.

"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes.

Black smoke rising high up in the sky was visible from afar.

The fire broke out because of short circuit.

Fashion Street is a popular market for buying garments and is very close to major tourist spots in the city.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

