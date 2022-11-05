In Pics: Massive fire breaks out at Fashion Street in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2022
A fire broke out in the South Mumbai shopping avenue Fashion Street on Saturday afternoon
The fire was reported around 1.02 pm and no injuries have been reported so far
Reportedly, more than 20 shops have been engulfed in the fire
The Mumbai Fire Brigade has mobilized fire tenders on the spot
The cause of the fire is not known yet
Visuals showed shopkeepers running from the spot
The Mumbai Traffic police has said that the road has been temporarily closed for traffic till the situation is brought into order
The fire was also visible from Azad Maidan
Fashion Street is a popular market for buying garments and is very close to major tourist spots in the city
