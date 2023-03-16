Mumbai: 5 things to do this weekend; from exclusive women to queer events

FPJ

Whether you want to bring out all the madness inside you in an exclusive women party or meet other members of the queer community and have great fun; or if you are a music enthusiast, you can be a part of a music concert; we have got it all covered. Also, if you are want to learn something new and are an art lover; you can learn painting through workshop - if you want to make your weekend productive. For foodies, we have included Shahi Dawat too.

Check the listicle below:

4 More Shots Party

An event exclusively for women where you and your girlfriends can mingle with other fantastic women in town. You can enjoy unlimited drinks, dance to the best Bollywood songs, and dazzle at the Women's Day Party along with fun games and activities.

Where: Dobaraa, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai

When: March 17. 9 pm to 12 am

Price: ₹ 1,799 per person

Bookings can be made online

Circular Painting Workshop

You will get to learn about basic strokes, sketches and technique that will help you getting in touch with the artist within. You will get your work framed, and all art supplies, and refreshments will be provided by the organisers. The workshop is open for people across all age groups.

Where: Shobha's Art Studio, Bandra (W), Mumbai

When: From March 16- April 12. Timings: 4 pm

Duration: 2 hrs

Price: ₹ 1,699

Bookings can be made online

Satrangi Mela - All Day Queer Festival

The event will include market place- selling candles, resin art, hand painted genderless jewellery, gender inclusive accessories, hand painted apparel and so on.

It will also include activities like hand poke tattoos, tarot readings, nail art, abstract portrait painting, pottery workshop and much more.

There would also be performances by Dancing Queens; country’s first professional transgender dance troupe, Folk That Band ft. Swati Marwal.

Where: Khar Social Flea Market, Mumbai

When: March 19 from 4 pm till 12 am of March 20

Price: ₹ 500 cover charge will be payable at gate

Bookings can be made online

Shahi Dawat- Hyderabadi Food Festival

A fantastic event for food lovers is this food festival with Chef Tejas Tawade which will also include unlimited liquor in the dinner buffet package. It will be an event where your taste buds will get the much needed satisfaction.

Where: West 1 - The Park, Belapur, Navi Mumbai

When: March 17 from 7:30 pm till 11 pm of March 26

Price: ₹ 1533

Bookings can be made online

Bollyboom Guru Randhawa India Tour 2023

You can witness an unmatched concert experience with the captivating entertainer Guru Randhawa. You will get to listen his famous hits like 'Lahore', 'Ishare Tere', 'Slowly Slowly', 'Tere Te', 'Nach Meri Rani Nach' and much more. So what are you waiting for! Music lovers and Guru Randhawa's fans must definitely, be a part of this event to make the most of their weekends.

Where: Nesco: Mumbai

When: March 18. 7 pm

Duration: 4 hrs

Price: ₹ 800 onwards

Bookings can be made online