Mumbai: 5 Places That Are Offering Delicious Monsoon Menu

Taki Taki in Lower Parel

Embrace monsoon with Taki Taki’s new delightful menu of ramen bowls and Cheung fun. For the Cheung Fung selection, prepare to savor delights like Crispy Prawns and Chives, Crispy Celery Chicken, and Crispy Exotic Vegetables. As for the Ramen Bowls, relish the Vegetable Ramen, with fragrant soy broth accompanied by tofu, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, and tender bok choy.

Meat lovers can savour Chicken Shio Ramen featuring rich chicken broth, succulent grilled rubbed chicken, marinated eggs, and bamboo shoots. And, the Pork Char Sui Goma Ramen boasts luscious pork broth, braised pork belly, marinated eggs, and a delightful kick from chilli bean paste and sesame dressing.

When: June 26 to July 26

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm | 7 pm to 1 am

Contact: +91 7400491480

Thai Naam in Andheri

The highlights of the monsoon menu is the exquisite Dimsum and Bamee Noodle Soup, a delightful combination of dim sum and flavorful noodles. For noodle enthusiasts, expect Fresh Rice Noodle Soup Meal, and Clear Noodle Soup. For those seeking a touch of spice, try Tom Yum Soup Meal, and Cloud Egg Soup. The menu also features Buddha Bowl, a fusion of fried rice with exotic vegetables and salad, accompanied by a delightful white garlic sauce. For those with a penchant for richer flavors, Turmeric Fried Rice with sautéed vegetables or chicken is recommended. = Burnt Chilli Fried Rice with soya and garlic sauce, Stir-Fried Creamy Noodles with grilled chicken or vegetables are also on the menu.

When: June 15 onwards

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm | 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Contact: +91 741700300

Wakai in Khar West

The monsoon season is the perfect time to indulge in the comforting and soul-soothing flavors of Japanese cuisine. At Wakai, check out Spicy Miso Ramen, Kimchi Ramen, and Veg Tantanmen Ramen blend with Japanese spices and veggies. Expect Gyozas, Tortilla-based pizza topped with thin slices of avocado, olives, jalapeno, and wasabi aioli. Do check out their Maguro Akami, Chicken Teriyaki, and Black Cod Miso.

When: Ongoing

Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm | 7 pm to 11.45 pm

Contact: +91 9769999934

Kebab Korner in Church Gate

Lunch is an elaborate affair at Kebab Korner, where you can enjoy a truly royal North Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali. Their newest addition, The Royal North Indian Thali includes two seasonal beverages, an assortment of pickles and condiments, a variety of appetizers and snacks, a variety of main courses, rice preparation, Indian breads and a dessert platter.

Apart from Thali, savour the hot kebabs with a 36 spice Dahi Ki Chutney and a mint and coriander chutney, a tradition that has remained unchanged for six decades, each prepared with precision and finesse. From the tender and flavorful Seekh Kebabs to the great Gharana style of biryanis, there are host of options for North Indian food lovers.

When: Monday to Saturday, Lunch

Time: 12:30 pm to 3pm

Contact: +9122-66399855

Dome in Marine Drive

One of South Mumbai’s favourite rooftop destination Dome at the InterContinental Marine Drive offers decadent Xīn Xiān menu– a seasonal dim sum menu paired with a selection of exotic cocktails and hot toddies highlighting ingredients from the Far East.

Expects an exquisite variety of steamed and pan-fried dim sums and dumplings featuring Water Chestnut and Wild Mushroom Dumplings, Crisp Corn and Bamboo Shoot Puffs, Vegetable Wontons, Golden Squash Dumplings and more from the vegetarian and Lobster Dumpling, Shanghai Chicken and Prawn Dumpling, Char Siu Bun and more from the non vegetarian section.

When: Ongoing till July 31

Time: 5 pm onwards

Contact: +91 97696 11724

Read Also 6 Lesser-Known Facts About Japanese Sushi

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)