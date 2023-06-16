6 Fun Facts About Sushi That Will Make You Fall In Love With This Little Japanese Delicacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
No matter where you're in India, the restaurants are flooded with sushi options these days. While the options are abound, how much do we really know about this loved delicacy that's evolved and been made accessible to about everyone? Here are some interesting facts about this Japanese food that has become India's Millenial favourite
The word Sushi is a type of rice: Many people seem confused when they see sushi that doesn't include fish. They think it;s inauthentic but that's not the case. The sushi is actually rice that is used when preparing these dishes. As long as there us vinegared rice in the role, it doesn't need to have fish
Sushi has a lot of health benefits: Sushi is a source of heart-healthy Omega-3 fatty acids. Nori in the sushi provides iodine which boosts thyroid health. It is a good source of vitamin A which is a healthy source of immune system and skin
Sushi wasn't originated in Japan: It is believed that 'narezushi' (fermented fish wrapped in sour rice) emerged somewhere along the Mekong River before it reached China and eventually Japan. Sushi we’re more familiar with today comes from Hanaya Yoh, a chef born in 1799 in Japan
Wasting soy sauce is disrespectful: The proper way to enjoy your sushi is to pour the tiniest amount of soy sauce and only replenish as needed. Excessively using soy sauce with sushi and having to throw out valuable soy is highly discouraged
Sushi rice were trash: When sushi was invented, the rice was wrapped around the fish in order to give it a unique flavour, extend its life and protect it from insects. Once it was time to eat the fish, the rice was discarded. Later, someone started utilising the discarded rice
Eat sushi in one bite Traditionally, sushi is eaten whole on the first try. You can eat sushi with chopsticks or hands
Thanks For Reading!