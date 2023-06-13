4 Japanese Vs Indian dishes and how they are similar

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
In the last three years, Japanese food has become popular in India. After Chinese and Thai, several Japanese restaurants have opened up across the country serving authentic Japanese delicacy
If you think, Japanese food is different from Indian and has a lot of non-veg in it, you are right! However, there are some dishes which are not only vegetarian but also have much similarity to Indian food. Here are 4 Japanese dishes that are like Indian delicacies
Japanese rice porridge Vs Indian plain daal: The cooking style which is boil the ingredients and put some salt and masalas if required
Both dishes are served when someone has an upset stomach
Radish (Daikon) and its leave Vs Indian Radish vegetable: Both have very similar appearance and ingredients. The dish is made using Radish and its leaves.
It is the same in both countries and only difference is the seasoning used
Veg Tantanmen: This dish is prepares using ground pork.
Substitute the main ingredient with crumbles paneer in miso. Both dishes are made from kombu/ konbu alogn with butter or ghee
Veg Gyoza: Instead of meat he used crumbled paneer soaked in miso to make veg Gyoza
