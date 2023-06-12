Monsoon Arrival: 8 Healthy Teas That You Should Try This Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Ginger Tea: It is refreshing, cures sore throat and nausea; can help your digestive system and prevent indigestion
Lemon Tea: is a low-sugar, low-calorie way to add a range of vitamins and minerals to your diet. Grating lemon zest into your tea also adds the peel's limonene. This antioxidant, found in fruit peels, may lower your risk of cancer, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and other chronic diseases
Cinnamon Tea: cures headaches. It is filled with antioxidants and helps to reduce inflammation and blood sugar levels, improves heart health, and even weight loss. It may also fight off infections and reduce menstrual cramps
Chamomile Tea: cures stomachache. It is found to have sedative effects and it helps improve sleep quality. It may help to regulate blood sugar levels and may soothe muscle spasms in the gut and prevent issues caused by bacteria. It is rich in antioxidants which are known to benefit heart health
Thyme Tea: cures cold and cough. The polyphenols present in thyme tea have been found to reduce glucose levels, making it a beneficial beverage for those with diabetes
Passionflower Tea: to get good sleep. It is said to reduce stress and anxiety
Lemongrass Tea: when you are feeling low, it is known to relieve anxiety. It also, lowers cholesterol and relieves bloating
Peppermint Tea: When you are feeling sluggish; treating cold and cough; improving mental function, and reducing stress
