8 Magical Food Items Found In Your Kitchen That Can Help You Reduce Belly Fat

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
Tomato: is rich in antioxidants and help in reducing the oxidative stress of the body and thus, helps you lose more weight. A potent antioxidant, lycopene makes a tomato one of the best fat-burning foods
Lemon: is packed with minerals, vitamins, and fibres to improve your overall health. On top of boosting your immunity, the polyphenols in lemons target that stubborn belly fat you detest
Mint: promote digestion and boost metabolism. Mint tea is a great refreshing calorie-free beverage that promotes weight loss
Cinnamon: has found to decrease blood glucose, abdominal fat, weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels
Watermelon: can help burn your belly fat as it is a hydrating fruit rich in lycopene. In addition, watermelons increase arginine levels in your body, an amino acid that helps burn belly fat. Watermelons are mostly water and thus, they are a low-calorie food, perfect for weight loss
Cucumber: is very low in calories, it can burn fat effectively. When consumed often, it can help cut down belly fat as well. Due to its high water and fibre content, a cucumber diet could help you detox, improve metabolism, and help with problems like constipation, water retention, and bloating
Almonds: are high in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which keep you feeling full and satisfied. They also contain a compound called amygdalin, which has been shown to help reduce body fat
Apple: is packed with healthy flavonoids and fibres that may help burn belly fat. The fibres present in apple promote satiety
