Never Consume THESE Foods With Your Tea

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Certain food items should not be consumed along with tea because they interfere with the absorption of antioxidants present in tea depriving you of the health benefits that you can get from this beverage
Fried foods: can be heavy and hard to digest, which can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable. Tea can help aid digestion, but pairing it with heavy foods can negate this benefit
Turmeric-containing food: Turmeric conatin curcumin which can interfere with tannins in tea as it has antioxidant properties found to lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure and stimulate the immune system. They also have antibacterial properties that can fight tooth decay
Nuts: They contain phytates that can interfere with the absorption of iron in tea
Sweet foods: like cakes, biscuits, and chocolate contain high amounts of sugar which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and can lead to energy crashes and other health issues
Beans: They also, contain phytates that can interfere with the absorption of iron in tea
Citrus Fruits
Drinking tea after half an hour of consuming food is advisable to get the maximum amount of antioxidants present in tea. Make sure to drink tea that is high in antioxidants
Thanks For Reading!