Never Consume THESE Foods With Your Tea

Certain food items should not be consumed along with tea because they interfere with the absorption of antioxidants present in tea depriving you of the health benefits that you can get from this beverage

Fried foods: can be heavy and hard to digest, which can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable. Tea can help aid digestion, but pairing it with heavy foods can negate this benefit

Turmeric-containing food: Turmeric conatin curcumin which can interfere with tannins in tea as it has antioxidant properties found to lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure and stimulate the immune system. They also have antibacterial properties that can fight tooth decay

Nuts: They contain phytates that can interfere with the absorption of iron in tea

Sweet foods: like cakes, biscuits, and chocolate contain high amounts of sugar which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and can lead to energy crashes and other health issues

Beans: They also, contain phytates that can interfere with the absorption of iron in tea

Citrus Fruits

Drinking tea after half an hour of consuming food is advisable to get the maximum amount of antioxidants present in tea. Make sure to drink tea that is high in antioxidants

