Never eat these 7 foods on an empty stomach

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Tea or coffee: Most of the people across the globe love to drink tea or coffee first thing in the morning, but is it good for your digestive system? It isn't. On the contrary, it can lead to acidity and other digestive problems
Carbonated drinks: are associated with irritation of the stomach lining, increased blood sugar and difficulty in digestion
Citrus fruits: like oranges, kiwi, pineapple, etc should not be consumed in the morning on an empty stomach as their high fibre and fructose content may slow down your metabolism and lead to digestive problems
Salads: contain fibre, vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients that can hinder the process of digestion and make you feel uncomfortable. This can further lead to flatulence and stomach pain
Bakery products: such as cakes, pastries, muffins, and cookies should be avoided on an empty stomach as these foods contain yeast as it can harm the stomach lining and cause also lead to flatulence
Spicy foods: on an empty stomach can harm your stomach lining and cause discomfort. These foods can cause heartburn or aches in your stomach and leave you feeling uncomfortable throughout the day
Chocolates: Many people start their day with a protein bar, but experts advice against eating chocolates just after waking up in the morning. Processed sugar is one of the worst food groups to eat on an empty stomach
