Mumbai: 5 fun events that you must be a part of this weekend

Weekend is a time to relax and enjoy. It helps to break the monotonous routine life and gives the opportunity to enjoy life outside work. This weekend we bring to you a listicle that includes all fun activities. You can visit and participate in arts mela or drinks festival and even, dance and chill. You can also, attend a mind-blowing music concert or a comedy show. Whatever is your choice of event, you are bound to have fun.

Take a look at the listicle:

Arts Mela

Nazaria Arts Mela is a celebration of diverse youth voices, perspectives and stories emerging from vibrant low-income neighbourhoods in Mumbai. Expect to experience the joy of communal art-making and grassroots storytelling through an art exhibition, creative workshops, rap and theatre performances, artist dialogues, food experiences, and much more.

The three-day Mela will have multiple events starting from April 14 to April 16 and here's the entire schedule:

Where: Harkat Studios, Versova, Andheri (W), Mumbai

Price: ₹150 onwards and cost for workshop will vary

Premium Drinks Festival

Agents of Cheers 4.0 is premium drinks festival which is back with its 4th edition in Mumbai. It is a 2-day summer festival where you can get premium drinks experience and a weekend long party with handpicked wines, vast cocktails selection, expert master classes and workshops, delectable food and live music, making it a memorable summer party.

Where: IFBE, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai

When: April 15-16. From 2 pm to 12 midnight

Price: ₹1500 onwards

Just dance!

Khar Social is going to present a 100% Bangalore lineup with Carissa, SourFunk and Stalvart John. The evening will be rocking and is absolutely free of cost.

Where: Khar Social, Mumbai

When: April 14-15. 9:30 pm to 1 am

Price: Entry is free through RSVP

Yo Yo Honey Singh Musical Concert

Yo Yo Honey Singh is here with his concert this weekend. You can completely enjoy his foot tapping numbers and make the most out of your time.

Other interesting lineup of artists include Seedhe Maut, Tanishq Singh Paradox and Srushti Tawade.

Where: MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai

When: April 15. 3 pm

Price: ₹1,099 onwards

Standup Comedy Show by Olga Koch

Olga Koch brings her greatest comedy bits to Mumbai, combining all four of her award-nominated hours into one mega-show for Indian audience. Prepare to hear about what it`s like to be the only woman on a computer science course, the only Russian in an American school, and the only person who finds dating kinda weird.

This show will surely have something for everyone and Olga will be joined by Urooj Ashfaq and Sapan Verma.

Where: Above The Habitat, Khar (W), Mumbai

When: April 15-16. 8:30 pm

Price: ₹499