Global Day to End Child Sexual Abuse 2023: 8 things you should teach your toddler about body safety before they join school

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023

Good touch and bad touch should be taught; for example a tap on shoulder from teachers is good but kissing on lips is inappropriate behaviour

They cannot get naked anywhere like at a park. Also, a kid can get naked at home when their grandmother is visiting but not in front of a plumber

Don't kiss anyone on lips including family members

Teach them kids are entitled to privacy too, like when they go to the toilet, are in the bath or getting dressed

Give them the space so that they can share anything with you; if someone have touched their 'no' body parts

They should not touch their private parts at public place except washrooms

Say No to chocolates except one from family members and don't accompany any person in your family members absence

