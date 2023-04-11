Global Day to End Child Sexual Abuse 2023: 8 things you should teach your toddler about body safety before they join school

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 11, 2023
Good touch and bad touch should be taught; for example a tap on shoulder from teachers is good but kissing on lips is inappropriate behaviour
They cannot get naked anywhere like at a park. Also, a kid can get naked at home when their grandmother is visiting but not in front of a plumber
Don't kiss anyone on lips including family members
Teach them kids are entitled to privacy too, like when they go to the toilet, are in the bath or getting dressed
Give them the space so that they can share anything with you; if someone have touched their 'no' body parts
They should not touch their private parts at public place except washrooms
Say No to chocolates except one from family members and don't accompany any person in your family members absence
