Mumbai: 5 fantastic road trips that should be on your wishlist for your next travel adventure

The greatest way to discover a state or county is by driving through it, and Maharashtra is blessed with a wealth of natural areas where everyone may experience authentic nature. Additionally, travelling by car or bike across Maharashtra is a pure delight.

The areas close to Mumbai are wonderful to visit, but they are also ideal locations for road trips, especially for Mumbai residents, for most cites, country sides or hill stations are reachable within a few hours. The Eestern Ghats and Sahyadri mountain ranges add additional beauty to your adventure. So if you are planning for your next road trip, here are the places near Mumbai which you have to take if you haven't yet. And we ensure you, these serene roads leading to beautiful places will not disappoint you.

Mumbai to Lonavala:

It is hard to find one person in Mumbai who doesn't know about Lonavala. One of the most popular weekend getaway from Mumbai and Pune, despite being crowded on most days of the week, is an experience in itself, especially when you take a bike trip. The ride is pleasant mostly all months a year but rainy days are the best. Don't forget to wear a water-proof jacket and you can enjoy the beautiful green surroundings during monsoon.

The entire length of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, from Kalamboli to Lonavala, has a number of locations that have gained popularity as tourist destinations. Stop to enjoy some of the Instagramable waterfalls.

Mumbai to Goa:

Are you a Dil Chahta Hai fan? Goa offers those many moments to cherish friendships. While a plane ride and train journey have a different beauty to offer, road trip to Goa is a lifetime experience.

600 kilometers from Mumbai, reaching Goa will take about 12 hours. And we ensure you, the entire journey will fill your soul with beautiful scenery all the way. There are numerous sections of Konkan that are covered with rice fields, coconut trees, and nut trees, making this a particularly beautiful panoramic journey.

Mumbai to Malshej Ghat:

Some may consider it dangerous but the risk is worth taking with good driving skills. The pristine surroundings and tranquil atmosphere of Malshej Ghat draw many tourists to this picturesque hill station. Hikers, trekkers, and lovers of the outdoors all know about this location which is 126 kilometers away from Mumbai via Kalyan Nagar Road.

These Ghats are picturesque and enable you to appreciate nature in all its pristine splendour while travelling along winding roads and through lush hills dripping with waterfalls.

Mumbai to Igatpuri:

Igatpuri, a place that is also known for Pagoda and meditation centre, is one of the most loved hill stations among Mumbaikars. Pack your bags and tag a friend along if on bike or a few friends in your car and hit the roads right now. Just 120 kilometer away from Mumbai, the place is a house for serenity, greenery pleasantly tucked away among the picturesque Sahyadris.

You can also check your stamina by trekking the Kalsubai trek considered as the tallest trek in Maharashtra.

Mumbait to Amboli Ghat:

Situated on the Sawantwadi-Amboli-Belgaum route in south Maharashtra, Amboli Hill Station is one of the most visited places of Maharashtra. The place retains its calmness and cleanliness with a wealth of unusual flora and fauna. Crossing through the Ghats you will see numerous waterfalls, vantage points, and beautiful landscape. Amboli is also encircled by verdant forests, which is a prime spot for those who love nature.

The elevation of this hill station is 690 meters (2,260 feet). Amboli has a wealth of unusual flora and fauna and is known as an 'Eco Hotspot' because of its natural beauty.