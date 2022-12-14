Mumbai: 4 heartwarming plays and tales to attend this December

December is a month of excitement for all the celebrations it unfolds, starting with Christmas and the year end fun. While we all get into the hang of celebration starting on the eve of Christmas, most of us still would like to watch some interesting dramas and catch up with what's happening in the city. Here's a list of plays that you must watch at different auditoriums in the city.

Jasuben Jordar

It is often said that behind every successful man there is a woman but in our play we are likely to show you that not only behind successful man but behind every successful family, behind every successful society also there's always a woman. Whenever there's a problem in the family how a woman shares all the responsibilities and burden with her abilities and experience. When time comes how a simple house wife like Jasuben turns the tables and surprises everyone with her new Avatar. And highlight of this Gujarati play is that we are forwarding this to you in a very hilarious way the comedy is just going to make you fall off from your seat as in this play we have got great comedy actors like Comedy King Nimesh Shah, Comedy Queen Mallika Shah and TV superstars actors like Samir Rajda, beautiful and talented Shilpa Patel and rising star Jay Jani. So don't miss this comedy ride and have super duper fun with us with Devindra Arts' new Gujarati play Jasuben Jordar entertainment double jordaar.

Where: Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Chowpathy and Aspee Auditorium, Malad (W)

When: December 18, 3.30 pm & 9 pm

Coffee in the canteen

Four students in a college, each one with their own dreams, their own aspirations, their own problems. And there is also the perennial problem of falling in love…and moreover, falling in love with the wrong person…or not realizing the wrong person is the right person…and the right person could be the wrong person. And the question of dreams and passion and the courage to follow your dreams…and the ability to sort out your dreams from your parents dreams…and then to muster up the courage to follow them to realization. College, a time of heartbreak, pain, joy, laughter, fun, music, exams and results.

Where: Prithvi House

When: December 20, 7.30 pm

Irani Cafe

Revolving inconspicuously around an Irani café, a web of stories weave themselves in and out around the tangled ives of our central characters. The mood is light and airy, a breeze that blows in and out of every corner. A young woman who makes films walks out on her drunken sailor husband, and he, realizing his mistake, now has to get her back. The sailor bumps into the Gangster, a suave and cool man. The two of them overhear a conversation between a sixteen year old girl and a seventeen year old boy planning to elope. The girl’s father is a monstrous tyrant. The gangster falls in love with an actress, and wonders how to break the news to his girlfriend-moll. But the moll has fallen for a young boxer and is wondering how to deal with her insanely jealous gangster. And then there’s the owner of the Irani café, where their lives tend to run into each other. A genial man who likes to watch life unfold. And all the stories run together, held together by a magical breeze that makes sure that after some bumps and starts, everyone gets what they want and harmony reigns.

Where: Prithvi Theatre

When: November 21, 22, and 23. 9 pm, 9 pm, 6 and 9 pm.

UnErase Winter Lineup

Celebrate this winter season with some poetry, love, and stories by UnErase Poetry. A line-up that feels like a warm hug on a cold night. Get ready to experience a rollercoaster of emotions with poems that feel like home. lineup includes Priya Malik, Rakesh Tiwari, Ankita Shah, and Ramneek Singh. In addition, the lineup also includes Helly Shah, Rubina Singh, Darshan Rajpurohit, Sid Warrier and Shubham Shyam.

Where: Experimental Theatre - NCPA

When: December 22, 8 pm

