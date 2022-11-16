Mumbai: 4 budget friendly places when you can enjoy healthy salads this winter

Timolina

Winter is here and while we crave for some hot tea and bhajiyas or Mumbaikars for Vada Pav, our diet chart and healthy eating inspiration don't allow us any space for outside savouries. Thus, salads come to our rescue as a healthy replacement as one of the most versatile meals to prepare in a jiffy. And if you are looking for a quick and nutrition-filled bowl of salad near your work or home, here's a list of place where you can head to for a refreshing crunchy salads.

Garde Manger Café

This is a hub for vegetarians and supports vegan cuisine. Situated in Vile Parle and Juhu, the place has vegan-ised its menu by introducing delicacies like Soya Kheema Pav. One can munch on their salads like Zesty Quinoa Salad for a juicy and nutrient-dense meal.

Price: INR 125 onwards

Pishu’s Café

Read Also 5 restaurants in Mumbai where you can brunch under Rs 2000

Specialising in healthy and power-packed meals, this place in Malad and Andheri has garnered attention among fitness freaks. It uses super fresh ingredients and creates luscious smoothies of seasonal fruits and berries. Moreover, you have enough choices of salads, including The Exotic Salad, which consists of sprouts, baby corn, bell peppers, and other veggies sautéed in their homemade sauce.

Price: INR 160 onwards.

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

From gooey Burrata Salad with crunchy walnuts and roasted sweet peppers to the basic Warm Grilled Chicken Salad, this café has a lot to offer. To accompany the vibrant and flavourful meal, you can rejoice this monsoon season with a steaming bowl of Cream of Mushroom Soup or a gourmet tea, Little Buddha. Poetry by Love and Cheesecake is located in the prime locations of Juhu, Bandra, and Powai.

Price: INR 250 onwards.

Sequel

Located in Mumbai in Bandra, BKC, and Kala Ghoda, the bistro is popular among health-conscious individuals. The Bollywood-favourite restaurant uses organic produce to create its delectable recipes. You can be spoilt with a host of options ranging from vegan, and nutrient-rich,m to gluten-free ones. Despite being on the healthier side, Sequel does not fail to enchant you with its salad bowls like The Wholesome Bowl or Pretty in Pink.

Price: INR 400 onwards.