5 restaurants in Mumbai where you can brunch under Rs 2000

Representative image | Freepik

When we think of Mumbai, we often think of the city's hustle and bustle, sleepless nights, and hectic lives. When you work hard through the week, you naturally want to spend some quality time with your loved ones and just relax. If you are looking for new venues for dining, drinking, and socialising with friends and family, then look no further.

We've put together a list of five places in Mumbai where you can have brunch on a budget because we are stuck in the middle of the month and we all want to save some money.

The Little Door:

The Little Door

What could be more relaxing than enjoying good food with good music? The Little Door will give you that relaxing ambiance for the weekend, as you can enjoy the amazing music while eating Mediterranean food.

The Little Door offers a variety of deserts and food along with a karaoke station that will make your brunch more exciting. If you have been longing to give your vocals some exercise, then the stage is all yours.

Their drunken Sunday brunch is always packed, so book a table in advance.

Where: Shri Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, Mumbai

Day and time: Sundays, Noon to 4 pm

Contact: 087791 05255

Price: 1,400 INR for two

Flamboyante:

Flamboyante

If you want to some exotic oriental food or begin your mornings with a cocktail, then Flamboyante is the right place for you. This multi-cuisine eatery offers cuisines like Mughlai, Italian, Asian, and Continental. They also have wood-fired pizzas, exotic oriental portions, and a cocktail bar that is not to be missed.

Where: World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai

Day and time: Noon to 3.30 on weekends

Contatct: 022 4064 7700

Price: Saturday: 1000 INR and Sunday 1300 INR (inclusive)

The Finch:

The Finch | The Finch

The Finch offers one of the most legendary brunches in town. Their Saturday brunch is an experience to have, as you can make your own cocktails. If you re really interested in mixing drinks and creating magic, then you can also join the mixology workshop. And for the Sunday brunch, you can have cuisine from all around the world. But don't forget to reserve the table.

Where: Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Contact: 99209 10619

Day and time: Weekends from Noon to 4 pm

Price: Saturday 849 plus taxes and Sunday 999 plus taxes

The Bombay Canteen:

Representative image | Freepik

This is the perfect place for you if you are looking forward to catching up with your friends over the weekend. Their special section of classic Indian cocktails, is simply something that one should not miss.

Where: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Near Radio Mirchi Office Lower, Parel

Contact: 088808 02424

Price: 1,400 INR for two

Day and time: Weekends 11 Am to 3.30 Pm

The Goose and Gridiron:

Representative image | Freepik

In the heart of South Bombay, The Goose and Gridiron with its king-size menu is the perfect place if you wish to have a hearty brunch. The intriors and the food make it a perfect weekend spot, especially if you are a foodie that loves some variety.

Where: Opp Sterling Theatre, Murzabaan Streeet, Fort, Mumbai

Price: INR 1050 withot alcohol and 1450 including alcohol

Day and time: Noon to 3:30 PM

Contact: 022 2205 5557