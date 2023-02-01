Motivational speaker Vibhuti Duggar on how to deal with low phases of life, dealing with break ups, and the importance of having a purpose in life

Vibhuti Duggar, a global speaker, corporate trainer, and the founder of 'Project Purpose' has come a long way since she started her journey as an MBA student. Growing up as a shy girl, Vibhuti, today holds sessions with a room full of people on global platforms. She is the founder of 'Project Purpose', has a poetry page that is followed by thousands of people for motivation, and has worked with world-renowned speakers and authors like – Jack Canfield, Marshall Goldsmith, Tony Buzan, and John Gray among many others during her stay in Dubai.

Vibhuti was recently in Mumbai for a Ted Talk on 'Responsibility, Beyond the Scope of Work’. During her talk, she emphasised the importance of having a purpose in life. “When you have clarity about your goals and dreams you stay motivated for your next move. When you have something to look forward to, you don’t look backwards,” Vibhuti said.

The poet who often pens her thoughts on her poetry page said that motivation is very intrinsic for every individual. “Anyone who believes in their dreams and is not ready to give up on them can stay motivated in any circumstances.”

Vibhuti works extensively on Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to train, guide, and uplift budding entrepreneurs, and individuals across the world. “It is a simplified way to understand human psychology and the mind, it’s a subject through which you can understand the mechanics of your inner world,” said Vibhuti, who is all set to launch her book on dreaming big and purpose in life, later this year with an India tour.

