Mother's Day Brunch, Celebrating Tagore And More... Top Picks Of The Week

Mother's Day Brunch

A brunch where Japanese sushi meets Asian stir-fries and European pastries, creating a culinary journey that honors the diverse flavors of motherhood. Let`s raise our glasses to the incredible moms in our lives over a fusion feast that`s as vibrant and diverse as their love.

When: May 12, 12 noon

where: sesame, hyatt centric

where to book: bookmyshow.com

Brunch & Paint Workshop

A unique Mother`s Day experience that combines delicious food and creative fun. In this completely guided session, an experienced artist will lead you and your mom through a mirror frame painting workshop. All materials will be provided, so you can simply relax, enjoy the company of your mom, and spend a creative time making beautiful memories.

When: May 12, 12 noon

where: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

where to book: insider.in

Cooking & Baking Workshop

A one of a kind hands-on experience where you will how to make lipsmacking dishes like mango raspberry swirl cheesecake bars, walnut brownies, wholewheat jaggery tea cake, achari panner tikka skewers, crispy corn volcano, sushi roll, potato gnocchi in creamy pesto sauce.

When: May 12, 3:30 pm

where: just appetite, Andheri

where to book: bookmyshow.com

Personalised Donut boxes

To make our mothers feel extra-special, Mad Over Donuts has launched three thoughtful Mother’s Day special gifting options that includes the 35 Bite-Sized Donuts with an option to customise with a personalised message, a Box of 6 Donut with ‘I Love You Mom’ written on it, and a Box of 3 Donuts that says ‘MOM’. These boxes are specifically designed to honour all kinds of mothers, who’ve supported and nurtured us throughout our lives, by offering a one-of-a-kind personalisation feature, making it a super unique, and extra-ordinary gift.

When: May 12

where: Across all Mad Over Donuts stores and website

Celebrating Tagore

An evening of dance performances, consciously curated to pay tribute to the Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore. To commemorating his 163rd birth anniversary, the evening will showcase performances based on three of Tagore’s works – Balmiki Pratibha, Tridhara and Chandalika.Tagore, who was born on May 7th, has immensely contributed to literature and the arts. His works are deeply enshrined in our cultural fabric and continues to inspire a whole new generation of artistes.

When: May 12, 5 pm

where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

where to book: at the venue

Mango Fest

As the Mango season sweeps through the city, The Gourmet Shop emerges as the ultimate destination for ‘All Things Mango’. Guests can embark on a culinary journey filled with the irresistible allure of this tropical delight, showcasing an array of amazing menus curated to satisfy every mango craving. Indulge in the essence of summer with their must-try menu highlights, including the exquisite ‘Mango Dacquoise’, ‘The Luscious Mango’, ‘Mascarpone Petit’, the decadent ‘Mango Cheesecake’, crunchy ‘Almond Brittle’, and much more. Each dessert is meticulously crafted to capture the essence and flavors of this beloved fruit.

When: till May 31

Where: The Gourmet Shop, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, Vile Parle

Streetwear festival

'All You Can Street' 2024 is India's foremost progressive fashion platform, and it announces its highly anticipated edition for 2024, promising an unparalleled celebration of culture, fashion, and art. 50+ Brands with the freshest collections and exclusive drops from over 50 top-notch streetwear labels. Groove to the beats of Chaar Diwaari, Yung Raja and Hanumankind to witness live artistry, adding a musical touch to the festival atmosphere. It also includes workshops to interactive installations, there's something in store for everyone. Dive into the streetwear culture with hands-on experiences.

When: May 24 to 26

where: Jio World convention

where to book: insider.in