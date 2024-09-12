'Most Designer Outfits Are Unwearable': Zeenat Aman Reveals Her Take On High Fashion

Zeenat Aman | Instagram

Ever since Zeenat Aman joined Instagram, her posts have become the talk of town. Recently, the actress shared her thoughts on "high fashion" and her sartorial choices in an Instagram post. Describing herself as a "casual dresser," she also revealed that many designer outfits are "unwearable."

Zeenat Aman also talked about her close association with the Oscar-winning designer Bhanu Athaiya, who has crafted some of the most iconic ensembles for her in more than 15 movies, including Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

The veteran star began her message with these words, "I’ve been blessed by the hand of many a genius in my life. The very best in not just cinema, but also fashion. The formidably talented Bhanu Athaiya, India’s first Academy award winner, designed my costumes for over 15 movies including Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She was prolific and meticulous, and soon after our first partnership had a mannequin made to my measurements. It would stand in her studio, and on this inanimate bust she would actualise the fantastical ideas that appeared in her mind. I only had to pop in very occasionally for trials, an arrangement that was most suitable to my schedule. No other designer in my life has come close to creating outfits for me that were as comfortable as they were sensual."

Breaking the stereotype of a "woman of high fashion," Zeenat Aman stated, "I am constantly tickled by my persona as a woman of high fashion. Those who know me know that I am quite the casual dresser. One who finds most designer outfits unwearable! An impossibly wealthy friend of mine, with museumesque mansions in Dubai and London, would routinely gift me haute couture and then rue the fact that their fate was to moulder in my wardrobe. It’s an unfortunate fate shared by my most prized heirlooms. My mother’s exquisite saris, the most meaningful clothing I own, also languish in the depths of my closet. Perhaps one day I will have the wherewithal to wear them or repurpose them into new outfits more suitable to my taste."

The Don actress concluded her note with a cryptic text; she wrote, "Anyway, here I am. Giving my best Komondor (it’s a dog breed, look it up and tell me if I’m wrong) impression. All in the name of fashion."

