Taylor Swift To Katy Perry: The Most Show-Stopping Fashion Moments At The VMAs Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) witnessed some of the most stunning fashion moments from the world's biggest pop stars. From Taylor Swift to Katy Perry, the icons not only made history but also turned heads with their exceptional looks on the red carpet
Taylor Swift graced the show in Cher Horowitz's iconic mustard yellow ensemble, featuring a body-hugging silhouette, a black plaid corset dress with a parted skirt, revealing black shorts. The Dior attire was accentuated with long leather boots and dramatic gloves
Blackpink member Lalisa Banobal, aka Lisa, exuded fairytale charm in a Mugler's vintage white gown. The nude look boasted of a corset bodice, a matching veil attached to full-sleeved gloves, and a beautiful hemline
The Espresso sensation Sabrina Carpenter oozed old Hollywood glam in an exquisite strapless gown donned with shimmering sequins and shiny embellishments
Camila Cabello made a striking return on the red carpet, embracing a gothic aesthetic in a delicate black lace gown from the Tony Ward Couture, styled with layered cross accessories
The VMA's host for the night, Megan Thee Stallion, presented an array of stunning silhouettes, including Britney's iconic "Slave 4 U" snake ensemble and an extravagant black gown by Nicole and Felicia
Pop singer Katy Perry has been into a more edgy look recently, and this Who Decides War threadbare two-piece dress is an add-on to her edgy glam
