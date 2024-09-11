 Alia Bhatt Set To Make Paris Fashion Week Debut, To Walk Alongside Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & Others
Alia Bhatt Set To Make Paris Fashion Week Debut, To Walk Alongside Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & Others

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her runway debut on September 23 at the iconic Place de l'Opéra.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt has been making headlines today, and for all the right reasons! After winning hearts at the opulent Met Gala, the actress is gearing up to make a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Recently titled the Global Brand Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Alia is all set to make her runway debut on September 23 at the iconic Place de l'Opéra.

In an official statement, the Jigra actress shared, “Firsts are always special, and I am deeply honoured to walk for Le Défilé with L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. Being among such inspiring, powerful and confident women is such a moment of pride for me and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment."

Alongside Alia Bhatt, other Indian beauty and fashion icons are also set to grace the show. As per the same statement, the actress will be joined by other brand ambassadors, including Aishwarya Ria, Kendall Jenner, Leila Bekhti, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Luma Grothe, Marie Bochet and Luma Grothe.

While we eagerly await Alia's Paris Fashion Week debut ensemble, the actress is expected to showcase the brand's Worth It lipstick shade.

According to the announcement, the arena is set to be “transformed into an open-air runway, accessible to all, turning the exclusive Parisian venue inside out. The event is designed to highlight the beauty of women from all walks of life, offering a bold statement about empowerment, inclusion, and confidence.”

Paris Haute Couture Week 2024: Here Are The Biggest Fashion Trends Showcased At Runway
article-image

The theme for the 2024 Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week is "Walk Your Worth." This theme honours sisterhood and women's empowerment. The show will also showcase the blend between fashion and beauty, with elites making runway history.

