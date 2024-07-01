Paris Haute Couture Week 2024: Here Are The Biggest Fashion Trends Showcased At Runway

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 01, 2024
The Haute Couture Week in Paris unveiled some of the prominent fashion designers' Fall/Winter 2024 collections. Known for setting a benchmark in world fashion, the Paris runway shows offered a glimpse into what could be the next big trend in fashion for 2024.
Tamara Ralph | Instagram
Face Veils are in for the season as Rahul Mishra, Schiaparelli, and Giambattista dominated the runway with their versions of veils for the Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Following the trend, Kylie Jenner graced one of the fashion shows in a pink corset dress featuring a satin cape and face veil.
Schiaparelli | Instagram
Designers are not over the sheer silhouettes, nor are fashion enthusiasts. Iris Van Herpen's sheer collection was a piece of art that added drama to the naked dress trend.
Iris Van Herpen | Instagram
Adding exquisite drama to your looks, Capes have elevated the fashion landscape for 2024. Designers like Chanel, Dior, Rahul Mishra, and Giambattista Valli prominently featured capes in their collections, further taking the fashion game to new heights.
Giambattista Valli | Instagram
The Haute Couture Fashion Show showcased an array of billowing designs, with the Cocoon Dress emerging as a fashion statement on the runway. From Balenciaga to Dior and Schiaparelli, many designers opted for this extravagant fashion choice for their 2024 collection.
Schiaparelli | Instagram
Lately, the bow trend has shaped worldwide fashion with its massive popularity. And fashion designers have once again proved that 'Bows' are here to stay as Chanel, Schiaparelli and Tamara Ralph presented their exquisite bow looks on the runway.
Schiaparelli | Instagram
This season is all about Maximalism fashion. From dramatic sleeves to structured silhouettes, designers like Giambattista Valli, Thom Browne and Schiaparelli are going all and over with their expansive looks.
Thom Browne | Instagram
Thanks For Reading!