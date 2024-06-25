Take A Look At Sonam Kapoor's Chic Fashion At Dior Haute Couture Show

Sonam Kapoor attends the Dior Show in Paris | Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has always been the talk of the town for her sartorial choices, and once again, the fashion icon proved herself at the Dior Fall-Winter Haute Couture Show in Paris on Monday. For her appearance, the actress stunned in a classic ensemble that featured a white shirt and black polka-dotted tie under a chic brown leather jacket styling with a grey wool skirt.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actress balanced her versatile style in Dior's iconic Spectadior Pump, which exuded grace and boldness in her fashionable look. For her hair and makeup, she opted for brown eyeshadow along with smudged eyeliner and nude lips. The hair was kept open with soft waves, enhancing her chic style.

She completed her look by adding a pair of brown shades, adding an extra element to her bold fashion.

Get Ready with Sonam Kapoor

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared the behind-the-scenes from the Dior event and captioned it, "As usual inspiring and amazing @dior".

The video showcased how she got ready for the show, starting off with sipping on her morning coffee in bed. She further shared glimpses of her final look in the video.

The actress has been a frequent attendee at many international fashion shows, making her remark in the fashion industry. She consistently ensures to stand out at events with her exquisite fashion choices.

Apart from Sonam Kapoor, several big faces such as Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Jisoo from Blackpink and others graced the event.

Dior Fall-Winter Haute Couture Show

The Dior Fall-Winter Haute Couture Show took place on Monday in Paris, showcasing their latest couture collection in 2024. Dior draws inspiration from top fashion worldwide, showing its versatility and innovation on the runway.