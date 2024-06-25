'Is She Sleep Walking?': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk At Paris Haute Couture Week

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was brutally trolled on Monday after videos of her walking the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Week went viral online. Netizens and the fashion police called the walk 'terrible' and said that the actress appeared to be 'sleep walking'.

Janhvi exuded mermaid vibes as she walked down the ramp to represent Mishra's latest collection called 'Aura'. She wore a black bustier top along with a matching sequined skirt with mermaid scale-like pattern. It also had a heavy and dramatic train which trailed behind the actress as she walked the ramp.

However, netizens were totally disappointed by her ramp walk and slammed Mishra, as well as designers in general, for getting actresses on board such events instead of professional models.

"Janhvi Kapoor crawls for Rahul Mishra," a user sarcastically commented, while another wrote, "It looks as if a dead person is dragging his body out of a grave, her walk is so bad." "What even is this? Looks like she’s sleep walking!" another netizen commented.

Earlier, several other actresses including Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and even Mira Rajput, were seen getting criticised for their ramp walks at mega fashion events.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in the bereaucratic drama Ulajh, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in key roles. The actress will be seen playing a young IAS officer in the film, and it is set to hit the silver screens on August 2 this year.

Besides, she also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty, which marks her second collaboration with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan.