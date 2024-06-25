 'Is She Sleep Walking?': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk At Paris Haute Couture Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Is She Sleep Walking?': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk At Paris Haute Couture Week

'Is She Sleep Walking?': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk At Paris Haute Couture Week

Janhvi exuded mermaid vibes as she walked down the ramp to represent Mishra's latest collection called 'Aura'

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was brutally trolled on Monday after videos of her walking the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Week went viral online. Netizens and the fashion police called the walk 'terrible' and said that the actress appeared to be 'sleep walking'.

Janhvi exuded mermaid vibes as she walked down the ramp to represent Mishra's latest collection called 'Aura'. She wore a black bustier top along with a matching sequined skirt with mermaid scale-like pattern. It also had a heavy and dramatic train which trailed behind the actress as she walked the ramp.

However, netizens were totally disappointed by her ramp walk and slammed Mishra, as well as designers in general, for getting actresses on board such events instead of professional models.

Read Also
Did Janhvi Kapoor Repost Obscene Photos Of Women On X? Here's The Truth
article-image

"Janhvi Kapoor crawls for Rahul Mishra," a user sarcastically commented, while another wrote, "It looks as if a dead person is dragging his body out of a grave, her walk is so bad." "What even is this? Looks like she’s sleep walking!" another netizen commented.

Earlier, several other actresses including Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and even Mira Rajput, were seen getting criticised for their ramp walks at mega fashion events.

Read Also
'Kiara Advani Has Lot Of Attitude, Janhvi Kapoor Is Sweet': Air Hostess Makes Shocking Claims In...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in the bereaucratic drama Ulajh, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in key roles. The actress will be seen playing a young IAS officer in the film, and it is set to hit the silver screens on August 2 this year.

Besides, she also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty, which marks her second collaboration with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Won't Let Sonakshi Sinha Enter Bihar': Hindu Activists Call Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal 'Love...

'Won't Let Sonakshi Sinha Enter Bihar': Hindu Activists Call Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal 'Love...

'Is She Sleep Walking?': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk At Paris Haute Couture Week

'Is She Sleep Walking?': Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk At Paris Haute Couture Week

Kangana Ranaut Says Film Emergency Inspired By Shakespeare's Macbeth, Announces Final Release Date

Kangana Ranaut Says Film Emergency Inspired By Shakespeare's Macbeth, Announces Final Release Date

Karan Johar Admits Admits Koffee With Karan 8 Rapid Fire Was 'Boring': 'No One Deserved To Win The...

Karan Johar Admits Admits Koffee With Karan 8 Rapid Fire Was 'Boring': 'No One Deserved To Win The...

VIDEO: Nita Ambani Enjoys Chaat In Varanasi, Offers Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 1st Wedding...

VIDEO: Nita Ambani Enjoys Chaat In Varanasi, Offers Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 1st Wedding...