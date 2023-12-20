A Dazzling Timeline: MK Jewels Comes A Full Circle

Discover the evolution of MK Sons Jewellers to MK JEWELS in a vibrant timeline by Ram Raimalani. From inception in 1999 to present triumphs, delve into years of innovation, milestones, and the radiant legacy that unfolds.

1996-1999

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

In 1996, when I was in college, I often accompanied papa and dadaji to the store, excited to learn everything from the ground up and that’s where my training began.

In 1999, we started MK Sons Jewellers, and with it, began a special journey. This was my introduction to the world of jewellery with my father and grandfather, my heroes. They taught me a lot, and their love for jewellery shaped my passion. Even today, their wisdom guides me, creating not just jewellery but a legacy as third-generation jewellers.

2012

AHMEDABAD TO MUMBAI

In the year 2012, our journey took an exhilarating turn, unfolding in the heart of Mumbai, Bandra with the establishment of a boutique exclusively dedicated to the allure of diamonds — the birth of MK Sons Diamonds. Renowned for bold statements, featuring iconic pieces like real diamond peacocks and Ganesha four-finger rings, we became synonymous with connoisseurs of bold statement jewellery. Even then, innovation in design was a philosophy that set us apart.

2013

FIRST ANNIVERSARY & DIGITAL DEBUT

In 2013, we celebrated MK Sons Diamonds turning one with a grand event—a combination of a captivating fashion show, an exquisite product display, and a gathering of cherished invitees, including family, friends, and valued customers. This marked our year of digital transformation. We initiated with Facebook and, in 2014, joined Instagram. It proved to be a fantastic way to share our journey with an even larger community.

MILESTONE MOMENTS: A Bigger Store, A Rebrand, & A One-Stop Shop!

2015 was a year of another milestone. We moved to a bigger and better store and rebranded as MK JEWELS. The name 'MK' pays homage to my grandfather, Murajmal Khanchand. We made a significant decision to incorporate gold jewellery into our collection of real diamond jewellery, establishing a one-stop shop for brides. Now, we catered to both every day and special occasion jewellery needs, ensuring a convenient destination for all types of customers to find everything they need in one place.

2016

AHMEDABAD STORE UPGRADE - 2 FLOORS, 100 SEATS

In 2016, we expanded our presence in Ahmedabad CG Road with a larger, enhanced store—a spacious 100-seater establishment spanning two floors. Our marketing campaign for the grand opening of this new Ahmedabad store, featuring real people, was a tremendous success, drawing in a crowd of 1500 attendees for the launch event. The debut of our Ganpati collection this very year, just a week ahead of the Ganesha festival, garnered an impressive 500k views and 16,500 likes, our most-liked video on Instagram.

2017

IN-HOUSE MANUFACTURING

While delivering exceptional designs, MK JEWELS ensures quality is not compromised at any cost. The brand was able and equipped to deliver the promise of utmost quality with its 360 degree state- of-the-art in house manufacturing facility. As wholesalers and manufacturers of diamonds, MK JEWELS was competent to offer the best value for a purchase by eliminating all intermediary costs. Giving its patrons access to exclusive designs crafted in superior quality at un-heard prices.

2021

LAUNCHING RA RA RU: A collection that became the talk of the town.

In 2021, we unveiled RA RA RU, a vibrant collection of meticulously designed and handpicked jewels for men and women. This dazzling assortment became the talk of the town, capturing many hearts.

2022

DIGITAL & OFFLINE EXPANSION

In the midst of the pandemic starting in 2020, we took MK JEWELS online, making it easy for customers to explore and shop our jewellery with just a click from the comfort of their homes! Building on this digital expansion, in 2022, we proudly inaugurated our third store in Ahmedabad, further expanding our physical presence to complement the convenience of our online platform.

2023

A FULL CIRCLE

In 2023, we marked a year of dual festivities. Early in the year, we unveiled our fourth store, MK JEWELS in Lokhandwala, followed by our fifth store in Zaveri Bazaar. It felt like a full-circle moment as we returned to our roots—the very spot where our journey began in 1999 now hosts our fifth store.



Kindly visit our stores at:





MK JEWELS

Turner Road,Bandra

MK JEWELS

Lokhnadwala Market,Andheri

MK JEWELS

Zaveri Bazaar ,Mumbai