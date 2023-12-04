 Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested

Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested

Crime Branch Police Inspector Priyanka Shelke is leading the investigation

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested | Representational Image

In the Camp area on Saturday, a jeweller was stabbed with a knife, leading to the arrest of an individual who admitted to attempting to kill him after an alleged insult to his mother.

The arrested person is identified as Yuvraj Anil Gorkhe (24, resident of Vaiduvadi, Hadapsar), while the injured jeweller is Vijay Vimalchand Mehta (38, resident of Kumar Castle Society, Convent Street, Camp).

Read Also
PHOTOS: 10 Reasons Why You Owe Them Olympian Circus Date In Pune
article-image

According to the police, Mehta had accused Gorkhe's mother of theft, which offended Gorkhe. On Saturday evening, a confrontation occurred between Mehta and Gorkhe in the Centre Street area of Camp. During the altercation, Gorkhe and an accomplice attacked Mehta, who fled the scene in fear. However, Gorkhe pursued and stabbed him with a knife, creating panic in the area.

Following the incident, the police apprehended Gorkhe, who admitted to assaulting Mehta in response to the insult directed at his mother. Crime Branch Police Inspector Priyanka Shelke is leading the investigation.

Read Also
Exploring Kasba Peth: The Cradle Of Pune
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Navy Day Celebrated At Sinhagad Fort; See Pics

Pune: Navy Day Celebrated At Sinhagad Fort; See Pics

Pimpri Chinchwad: Luxury Buses Barred From Major Pickup Points, 5 Fixed Spots Designated

Pimpri Chinchwad: Luxury Buses Barred From Major Pickup Points, 5 Fixed Spots Designated

Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To...

Pune: Groundbreaking Ceremony Initiates Road Improvement Project From Dhanori Crematorium To...

Tragic Collision On Pune-Nashik Highway Claims Lives Of Four Warkaris

Tragic Collision On Pune-Nashik Highway Claims Lives Of Four Warkaris

Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested

Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested