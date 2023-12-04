Pune: Man Stabs Jeweller For Insulting His Mother In Camp, Arrested | Representational Image

In the Camp area on Saturday, a jeweller was stabbed with a knife, leading to the arrest of an individual who admitted to attempting to kill him after an alleged insult to his mother.

The arrested person is identified as Yuvraj Anil Gorkhe (24, resident of Vaiduvadi, Hadapsar), while the injured jeweller is Vijay Vimalchand Mehta (38, resident of Kumar Castle Society, Convent Street, Camp).

According to the police, Mehta had accused Gorkhe's mother of theft, which offended Gorkhe. On Saturday evening, a confrontation occurred between Mehta and Gorkhe in the Centre Street area of Camp. During the altercation, Gorkhe and an accomplice attacked Mehta, who fled the scene in fear. However, Gorkhe pursued and stabbed him with a knife, creating panic in the area.

Following the incident, the police apprehended Gorkhe, who admitted to assaulting Mehta in response to the insult directed at his mother. Crime Branch Police Inspector Priyanka Shelke is leading the investigation.