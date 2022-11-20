Mithila Palkar: 'This is a better time for female actors than earlier in terms of remuneration and roles'

She is Aamchi mulgi (our girl), she is a girl next door, she is that girl in the city who resonates with every girl with big dreams and encounters relatable challenges. She is that new-age girlfriend Kavya Kulkarni of Little Things who every boy relates with. She is vocal and never minces words when it comes to the issues that matter. She is Mithila Palkar — the new age star who unexpectedly broke the internet records at the age of 23 with her Marathi iteration of Anna Kendrick’s Cup Song. It was around the same time when the actor-dancer-singer was noticed by her now-counterpart in Little Things (2016), Dhruv Sehgal, and secured the lead role of Kavya in the popular slice-of-life romance. She also played the titular role of Meera Sehgal in Girl in the City, a coming-of-age drama that cast her as a woman from a small town arriving in Mumbai to fulfill her dreams.

With her choices of scripts and roles, Mithila has anchored a reputation of being girl-next-door. However, the 29-year-old actress has been breaking away from her niche with films like Karwaan in 2018, sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salman, Chopsticks, a comedy-drama in 2019 with Abhay Deol and Tribhanga in 2021 with Kajol. And now, is all set to make her Telugu debut with Ori Devuda, a Tamil remake of Oh My Kadavule. We connect with the actor during the ongoing Spoken Fest to talk more about her association with the event, her Telugu debut, her choices of roles, being vocal about the issues that matter, her fashion choices and a lot more…

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your association with Spoken Fest.

The fact that we are vulnerable and our honest selves at the same time and same place is what I love the most about Spoken Fest. Performance for me is nerve-racking. I am very nervous and anxious before going on stage. Nervousness is a perpetual state of being before every show. I have always done pieces which are very close to my heart. Last time it was about my grandfather and this time what I wrote is an ode to my grandmother. I wrote this during Covid. It is a little story about how she is somebody who keeps doing whatever she does with a lot of resilience and determination. She is 87 today and she continues to do everything without any complaint. This year I lost my grandfather and this is when we realise that she is also growing old but she didn’t let us feel that. I am also humming a little... It’s a song which my grandmother used to sing to us like a lullaby. It’s a song by Sudhir Phadke called Santha Wahate Krishna Mai.

You have explored all mediums. Between a platform and script what takes precedence?

I look for the script, the content and the people who are behind the project. This is important to me when choosing a project. Priority is always the script for me. I have worked across genres irrespective of the platform, I think if a script is well written and has a strong audience connection, it will be appreciated and applauded.

How do you see your career graph evolving?

I love playing different roles and characters, it beautifully brings alive the potential of an actor. I look forward to experimenting with different roles across genres that help me push boundaries and discover untapped prospects of my acting calibre.

Many female actors say that this is the best time to work for actresses, in terms of roles and remuneration. What are your thoughts?

It definitely is a better time for female actors than it was in the earlier days in terms of both remuneration and roles. The industry has evolved over the years, with so many films and shows that are women-centric and represent the actress as the protagonist. The women characters are also showcased to be more powerful and empowering, which has paved the path for a brighter future for the generations to come.

You have been vocal about many issues. How important is it for you to express your opinion?

I do think it’s important to speak about different issues, but I also do think it’s important to let public personalities have freedom and control over what they really want to speak about and what they don’t. I think public personalities are opinion givers with the freedom of expressing what they are comfortable with.

How important is social media for you?

Social media has played an important role in my life. I believe the audience on social media platforms appreciates content that they relate to, so I try to post relatable content.

Your style statement

Quirky and classy outfits define my style. I prioritise comfort over anything else!

Five wardrobe essentials

White T-shirt, a pair of comfortable pyjamas, blue denim, maxi skirts, and skater dresses.

Your beauty regimen

I make sure to use sunscreen whenever I step out. I also ensure to remove makeup before going to bed to avoid clogged pores. Besides that, eating healthy, exercising, and staying hydrated helps me keep the glow intact.

Last book you read

A Life in Parts by Bryan Cranston.

Your all-time favourite movie

Ijaazat is my all-time favourite! On a lighter note, I love Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Your favourite travel destination

Los Angeles, I absolutely love the vibe of that city.

