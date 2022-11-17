Pune: Battle over sale of two Osho plots moves to Bombay High Court

The trustees of the Osho International Foundation (OIF) and its disciples are engaged in a feud over the proposed sale of a 2-acre land inside the Osho ashram in Pune's Koregaon Park.

On Thursday, the disciples started protesting peacefully against the current management's dale proposition. The present proposition is for Rs 107 crore and the reason for sale is the losses incurred during COVID-19 lockdown, which are approximately Rs 3 crore which have been covered with the available fixed deposits.

Several Osho disciples intervened at the Court of Charity Commissioner Mumbai to prevent this sale as the pretext of financial loss is false, there are allegations of financial mismanagement and allegedly siphoning off Trust money into private accounts and shell companies in India and abroad by the trustees of the foundation. The protestors have have evidence to prove their allegations.

Currently, in the ongoing case, the Charity Commissioner had ordered for a re-bidding for the sale of the same plot as the previous bid done by OIF was rendered improper on various grounds. On November 15 this year, the re-bid opened at the CC Office in Worli, Mumbai. Herein, the re-bidding is a cover up of the previous MOU to regularise it.

Meanwhile there are writ petitions pending at the Bombay High Court against various misdeeds of OIF, Pune.

Recently, the HC declared Osho’s Samadhi to be open for all devotees and visitors, inside the Osho ashram. The presence of Osho’s samadhi was vehemently denied by the Trustees of OIF previously in an affidavit, despite clear evidence for its existence. And Basho area is a part of the Samadhi.



Background reference:

Since the year 2000, there have been many accusations against OIF Trust’s malicious intentions, there are court cases pending for the same as well:

A. Forgery of Osho’s Will indicative of criminal intent as CFSL report confirms forgery.

B. Formation of OIF, Zurich and transfer of Royalty money to its newly formed Zurich Headquarters. Was there any permission taken from the GOI and RBI?

C. Claim of OSHO as not a person but a trademark entirely, incessant attempt to reduce Osho, a person to merely OSHO, a brand and an author.

D. Foreigner inflow was highest in Maharashtra, majorly comprising of Osho Commune visitors, which was forcibly reduced, which is a loss to the State Government as well.

E. Hiked entrance cost abruptly since the year 2000 to discourage the sannyasins from visiting the ashram frequently, removed the Sannyasin volunteers from working at the ashram, instead hired ‘Sodexo’ a hospitality company at a hefty cost for maintenance of Ashram, and all income pocketed by Trustees directly.

F. Removed Osho’s pictures from all over the Ashram including the Samadhi area and replaced it with a single statue in the entire Ashram in order to prove The Ashram as only a Resort and not a place of worship or sanctity to slowly wind off the entire ‘Osho Movement’ and Osho’s Neo Sannyas Movement.

G. Stopped celebrating Festivals like Guru Purnima, Osho’s day of leaving the body19th January, Osho’s Birthday 11th December, 8th September as MahaParinirvana Diwas and 21st March as Osho’s Enlightenment Day. These celebrations have been customary for several years, under Osho’s guidance. Several video footage is available.

H. The management has tampered with the Samadhi and played mischief upon all Sannyasins / Disciples.