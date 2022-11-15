Mumbai: Osho disciples to hold silent gathering at Charity Commission office tomorrow | Facebook/ Osho International Foundation (OIF)

Osho disciples from various places will be holding a silent gathering and peaceful protest outside the Charity Commissioner's office in Worli on Tuesday. The gathering is marked with the day the Charity Commissioner's office is expected to announce re-biding on the proposed sale of land inside Osho Ashram that is challenged by many disciples of Osho.

"Around 300 of us will be gathering outside the Charity Commissioner's office. It will be a silent gathering. Tuesday, the re-bidding will be opened as the earlier one was held improper on various grounds," said Siddha Mishra, a disciple of Osho and supporter of petitioners who have challenged the sale of properties.

A group of disciples had challenged the decision of the management of Osho to sell land inside Osho Ashram a Koregaon Park in Pune. The land measures nearly two acres and is known as Basho Area. While at the Charity Commission re-bids will be opened, at the High Court the matter will be heard on the stay of sale of the land."

"A case is also simultaneously going on in High Court also where a stay is sought," said Siddha Mishra, a disciple of Osho. She said that they had permissions in place for a silent gathering.

The case in Charity Commission was filed in 2021. The case was filed by disciples after they alleged that the current management of Osho Ashram - the OSHO International Foundation (OIF) was selling properties on the pretext of financial loss.

The disciples have alleged that the properties are being sold and the money is being transferred into accounts here and those not in India. "Only recently, the Bombay High Court declared Osho's Samadhi to be open for all devotees and visitors, inside the OSHO International Pune's premises. The presence of Osho's Samadhi was vehemently denied by the Trustees of OIF previously in an affidavit despite clear evidence of its existence. Basho area is part of the Samadhi," said Ms Mishra.