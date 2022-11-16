Mumbai: Review: Poco Loco's new outlet in SOBO offers an immersive dining experience with delectable Spanish and Mexican dishes

In a city like Mumbai, where gastronomic experiences go on a newer length every day, it is no doubt that the city plays a host for many culinary places to experiment. Adding to the list is a newly launched experimental molecular-based Spanish and Mexican Tapas Bar and restaurant Poco Loco.

Decked in red, the outlet looks vintage from the outside and as we step in we are intimidated by the rich Mexican culture reflected through its interiors. Located at Hughes Road, Chowpatty, this new outlet’s scientific ambiance is inspired from its existing outlet in Khar and hence has its essence intact even at a new postcode, around the Queen’s Necklace.

With a Boho-Mexican vibe, Loco Poco is serving an experimental cuisine inspired by Latin American flavours, the venue takes cues from a Mexican Villa and incorporates significant elements from the traditional Mexican culture. In order to curate an immersive experience, the walls are painted red with artificial stone embeds to replicate the volcanic areas of the Canary Islands. While the niche bar is carved out of the local white terrazzo from Spain, the floor boasts of contrasting tiles of black and grey terrazzo. In addition, the high ceilings are dawned using huge cane lights.

A mix of sumptuous dishes and elixir drinks, as you walk into Poco Loco, a wall adorns a magnificent mural showcasing the divine selection of its highly diverse range of cocktails. Exclusively crafted to compliment the food, the drinks menu comprising exciting varieties of martinis, margaritas, fruity mojitos and long islands amongst others are presented in the form of a periodic table. The new address also launches an interesting low-cal segment, with substitutes for sugar-based cocktails and a fresh fruit range!

To start with, we sampled Tinto Verano made with peer, cranberry juice and ginger ale concoction and Tangarina fused with vodka, dark rum, orange and lime juce with grenadine syrup. We paired our refreshing drinks after the tiring day, with Spanish Patatas Bravas, tossed potatoes paired with brava sauce and sour cream, and Avocado Bruschetta, guacamole topped with roasted cherry tomatoes and crema lima on toast.

The illustrious menu features scrumptious Sopas, Ensaladas, Tacos, Pizzas, Segundos, Arroces alongside an impressive and detailed Jain-friendly offerings that are sure to leave you spoilt for choice just like us. For our sampling, we mostly went with the chef's choice and we weren't disappointed. We learned that there’s separate cutlery to denote the consumer's food preference. Every non-vegetarian dish has its own vegetarian counterpart made using a substitute for vegans and vegetarian-friendly meals. From the mains, we chose Peri Peri Vegetables with Cilantro Rice, and Arror Maxicano which came with Mexican chilli sauce and rice served with guacamole and sour cream. You can choose from Risottos to pizzas and enchiladas for your main menu.

We had no space for some extra calories so we left dessert for the next time. You can choose from traditional Tiramisu, Chocolate Chilli Pepper Tart to Nutella Cheese Cake with Ice Cream, and Panacotta Tamarino.

The span-new outlet also has a private party section.

Where: Gamdevi

When: 12 pm to 1.30 am

Price: 2,000 for two with alcohol

Contact: +91 9321598326