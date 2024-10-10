Met Gala 2025: Know Date, Theme, Hosts And More

Met Gala | Image: X

Get ready for the highly anticipated return of the Met Gala 2025! Mark your calendars for May 5, 2025, as the fashion world makes a glamorous comeback for an evening of extravagant style and creativity. The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has just revealed the theme for this highly anticipated event. Keep reading to know everything about the upcoming Met Gala 2025.

Met Gala 2025 Date

The Met Gala 2025 is set to make a spectacular return on May 5, 2025, taking place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Met Gala 2025 Theme

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which reflects the concept of Black dandyism. This theme draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity." Reportedly, the exhibit will be curated by Miller alongside Andrew Bolton of the Met Costume Institute.

As described by Miller, Black dandyism serves as "a strategy and a tool to rethink identity, to reimagine the self in a different context." It pushes boundaries, especially during the era of enslavement, challenging perceptions of humanity.

According to Vogue, the exhibit will explore the evolution of Black men’s style within the framework of dandyism, tracing its roots from the 18th century to the present day.

Met Gala 2025 Hosts

Vogue has also revealed the hosts for the upcoming Met Gala 2025. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour will be co-chairing the event, with NBA star LeBron James serving as honorary co-chair.