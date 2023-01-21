Mental Health: 6 reasons why doodling is the best way to destress and unlock your unconscious creativity

If you've been feeling tense or worked up recently, it may be time to put pen to paper. Similar to other visually creative hobbies such as coloring or making collages, several researches indicates that doodling is also a way to help you relax. It is believed to calm the amygdala, the region of the brain that regulates the fight-or-flight response, which is associated with stress and anxiety. Krish Nawal, Co-Founder of The Children's Art Museum of India, points out six reasons why doodling can boost mental health.

Doodling is meditation for the mind

Doodling may help you center your attention and relieve day-to-day stresses. There is evidence that sketching increases blood flow to the frontal cortex of the brain. This impact is pleasant. In other words, doodlers receive the psychological advantage of happiness or satisfaction. 75% of individuals who engaged in producing art (including those who were not very creative) had lower cortisol levels, also known as the stress hormone, in the brain. This makes sense, since doodling helps one to concentrate on the lines, squiggles, etc. Destressing oneself in life means meditating; doodling is like meditation through the use of pen or pencil.

The creative streak through doodling

It is essential to offer your mind with an outlet through which it can stimulate all of the creative impulses in order for you to become more creative. Doodling is a great way to unleash the creative potential of your subconscious mind. The act of doodling on a regular basis allows one to release all of their creative thoughts onto a sheet of paper while also increasing relaxation and mental peace.Doodling will actually change your creative perspective, making you more open to creative experience. If you believe yourself to be an uninspired person, you should add doodling into your daily routine, as it might stimulate creativity. Always remember that everyone has the potential to think creatively, and that doodling is the best method to utilize this talent.

Doodling opens a window to emotions

Recent findings indicate that artistic expression might help people link their mind and emotions. While journaling is a terrific approach to get in touch with your thoughts and emotions, adding doodling to your notebook notes can provide even greater results. Ultimately, drawings may help you identify and communicate your feelings.When you are nervous, furious, or stressed out, it might be difficult to speak about the emotions you are experiencing. When you are at a loss for words to express how you feel, you may release those feelings via doodling.

Doodling can be the new stress busting buddy

Relaxing the brain by doodling makes it more receptive to new knowledge, which is thus more likely to be kept. We are also aware that lack of creativity does not prohibit doodling. This demonstrates that doodling is an act of self-care that provides various benefits. Doodling may also be adapted to the individual, since it can be done alone or with others. Make a cup of tea and create a short doodle of your television, a dragon, or anything else that occupies your attention briefly.

The channel of concentration

It's been shown beyond a reasonable doubt that doodling may help improve attention. After attending a lecture or conference, those who doodle recall more knowledge than those who don't, according to a research that was published in 2009 by the psychologist Jackie Andrade. The author advanced the hypothesis that doodling keeps your mind occupied for precisely the right amount of time to prevent you from daydreaming or losing focus, therefore enabling one to pay attention to the information that is being delivered.

Brushing off the jitters and doodling away

Doodling, as we've seen, is a good way to unwind and relax. Take a break, relax, and let your thoughts wander on a sheet of paper; the goal here isn't originality but rather mental calm. You’ll increase your attention, retain more information, and who knows, you may come up with that great idea that’s been attempting to avoid you.

Read Also Struggling with break up trauma? Here are 9 ways to overcome emotional mess

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)