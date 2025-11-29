Meet Max Amini, Hilarious Iranian-American Comedian Performing In Mumbai Today

Max Amini | Instagram

If Mumbai needed one more reason to buzz this weekend, Max Amini just gave it one. The Iranian-American comedy star has officially landed in the city, and the excitement is sky-high! His Mumbai show is already sold out, and fans spotted him breezing through the airport in a vibrant orange tee layered under a long coat, paired with jeans, boots, a sleek chain, and matching tinted sunglasses.

Check it out here:

Max Amini Mumbai show

Tonight (November 29), the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai will turn into a full-blown laughter zone as Max Amini brings his India Tour to the city. Expect razor-sharp observations, cultural crossovers, and his signature humour that turns everyday chaos into comedy scripts. The 90-minute set has been one of Mumbai’s most anticipated stand-up events — and yes, tickets are completely sold out.

For those lucky enough to be inside the venue, expect Max’s trademark blend of physical comedy, storytelling, and improvised riffs that often end up being funnier than the bits he writes. He’s known to bring audiences into his world, one shaped by Iranian roots, American upbringing, and years spent observing human behaviour across continents.

More about Max Amini

Max’s journey to becoming a global comedy sensation began back in 2002 at the LA Improv, where he first stepped on stage and launched what would eventually become his worldwide "Exotic Imports" tour. Over the years, he’s performed across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, cementing himself as a crowd favourite with multiple hour-long specials and frequent sets at the iconic Hollywood Laugh Factory.

He’s not just a stand-up comic; Amini’s talent stretches across acting, directing, and producing. You may have seen him on NBC’s Heroes, Netflix’s Real Rob, or Comedy Central's Mind of Mencia. Los Angeles Times critic Ford Hopkins once called him a "JV Andrew Schulz," placing him on the "Best Comedy on a Budget" list in 2024. And if that wasn't enough, Jerry Seinfeld himself named Max among the top comedians to watch on an episode of Spike's Car Radio Podcast.

In 2010, he also founded Abstraction Media, through which he’s produced and sold projects to networks such as Discovery and Voice of America.

Now that you’re well-read on Max, get ready to enjoy a night of non-stop laughter at his show in Mumbai today!