Make your coffee from 'meh' to yeah: From adding salt to chocolate...simple tricks that can make your cuppa fab

New Delhi: Irrespective of what your mood is, nothing is as revitalising as a perfect cup of coffee. Although sometimes, we do manage to hit all the right notes, nonetheless a couple of tips can go a long way in adding to its taste. Bharat Sethi, Founder at Rage Coffee shares few suggestions to help you savour your coffee to the last drop of it.

Take it with a pinch of salt: In this case, it's literal. Pioneered in the US decades ago, adding a pinch of salt to your cup of coffee helps offset the bitterness. This can be extremely useful if you've prepared a strong cup of coffee and don't want to start the process all over again. The sodium content also enhances the flavour of the coffee.

Coffee Ice Cubes: Let's say, you've made yourself a delicious cup of cold coffee. You then drop in a couple of ice cubes from the freezer. The problem is, now your coffee is watery and will taste a bit weak. This is where coffee ice cubes make a massive difference. All you have to do is freeze some coffee in the ice tray, and use it in place of regular ice cubes.