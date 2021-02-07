Tea bombs: The latest beverage trend that's taken Dalgona coffee's place

Step aside, hot cocoa bombs. Tea bombs, beautiful herb-filled delights, are taking over the drinking scene. They are cute, they are cozy, and they are breaking the Internet! “Tea bombs are a great treat to our eyes, it's so colourful, glittery and as the hot water is poured on it, it starts to pop up and the magic unveils...releasing the fragrance and flavours of the edible flowers, herbs and tea. It is not only eye appealing but is healthy too. And yes it depends on what tea bombs do you actually choose to consume,” says Culinary Expert and Chef Consultant Reetu Uday Kugaji.

How to make it?

Tea bombs are made with melted sugar or isomalt that’s placed in silicone moulds to make the ball shape. After the sugar is completely set and hardened, you can fill one side with loose tea, tea bags, or flowers before bringing the two sides of the bomb together. And just like hot chocolate bombs, pouring hot liquid over these will melt the exterior shell to give way to a dreamy cup of tea. Experiment with different flavors and shapes…or just order some pretty ones online; that’s totally allowed too. But part of the fun of this trend seems to be not just the pleasure of drinking tea, but of making the colourful, creative spheres. Food bloggers have taken it up a notch with flowers and all sorts of fancy ingredients to make their tea look stunning.