What you project is what you become

This means that whatever we feel gets projected onto the world around us. This may sound far-fetched, but the truth is to a large extent, our view of the world is shaped by how we feel and think about the world at that given moment. “When we are happy and calm on the inside, we tend to see happiness and serenity even in the din on the outside. It means we are just more tolerant to the negative, when we are feeling positive on the inside,” Dr Shefali further adds.

So, when we say that the surrounding is a reflection of ourselves, we really mean that the surrounding is a reflection of our minds and how we perceive the world. According to psychologist Purvi Shah, “When we talk about surroundings here, we are talking about the people we are with, the things we choose to call mine – My home, car, room, clothes, shoes, etc. which of course are our choices.” And our choices are based on our beliefs, values that are responsible for creating our likes and dislikes, wants and needs and luxuries.

“There are many people who we absolutely don’t connect with while those people connect very well with others. That does not mean that they changed. It just means that our subconscious made attempts to choose to not like the person based on the values it has been holding,” Purvi further adds.

First impression

It’s all about positive vibes and good vibrations that you first create when you meet someone. It really means that we have the power not just over ourselves, but also over people. “Aura is an energy field that surrounds our body. This energy field pulls people, things and situations into our lives. This energy comes from our thoughts. Thoughts are generated by our minds,” clears Dominic CostaBir, director of Hospitality Training Institute.

There is no mysticism or magic here to ‘believe’ in as much as there is to ‘create’. Our belief system creates our reality; part of the sub conscious mind’s programming. “Logically speaking if before I’m to meet a person I have been warned that he is sneaky and distrustful. I automatically look out for deceit and my body language adjusts accordingly,” CostaBir further adds.

Now, this body language is the exactly same when I’m out to deceive the person. The person (who I believed was going to cheat me) may have entered the conversation with an open mind. But he too, sub-consciously, reads my body language and thinks I’m probably planning to cheat him. This ends up creating a distrustful environment that breeds cheating. A self-fulfilling prophesy.

“All of us are connected like one big sheet of cloth, woven together with layers and layers of warp and weft. Hence, every emotion we feel towards another person will definitely resonate with that person. So, when we decide to be positive about someone that person will eventually (even if they have negativity in their heart towards you) come around to respond to your positivity,” claims Anita. Researches show that first impression imprints on us whatever we feel or judge about that person and lasts.

The benefits

One can reap a lot of benefits just by sending out positive vibes to people. Positive vibes are nothing but just positive thoughts. “As said earlier all our lives are connected. Everyone wants the same thing – Peace, harmony and happiness. So then naturally one person’s positivity can lighten many lives and it can spread,” states Anita. Positive vibes are a series of positive thoughts, emotions, and behaviours that we express towards people around us.