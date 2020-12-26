Say yes to black cuppa: Five amazing health benefits of drinking black coffee

Despite many side-effects and health risks tied to coffee consumption, there are thousands of coffee-lovers who can’t imagine their lives without their hot cuppa — it’s a power booster to ‘survive’ through the day. While many studies have proved that increased consumption of coffee can do more harm than good. As per Medical News Today, drinking too much of coffee may up risk of bone fractures, preterm birth, anxiety, etc. But, black coffee, on the other hand, could be your gateway to better health and well-being, only if consumed rightly.

Improved mental health

Drinking black coffee daily not only acts as an energy booster, but it also guards you against critical cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson, and dementia. According to Lifehack.com, caffeine leaves a positive effect on the brain’s neurotransmitters, which enhances memory. Studies have shown that regular consumption of black coffee cuts down the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by 65%. And since coffee is said to boost dopamine levels in the brain, drinking black coffee can reduce the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease by 32% to 60%. In short, responsible consumption of black coffee can make you smarter, thanks to the psychoactive stimulant which does all the wonder.

Best pre-workout drink

Drinking black coffee can boost one’s physical performance. Black coffee is said to increase epinephrine (adrenaline) levels in the blood, which helps the body handle physical exertion. By consuming black coffee, one can get rid of stored body fat and release fat cells into the bloodstream in the form of free fatty acids, which as a fuel for the body to handle strenuous physical activities. It should be noted that coffee being a fat-burning beverage, it’s consumption also stimulates weight loss.

Keeps your system clean

Coffee is a diuretic beverage, which means frequent urination. This helps flush out toxins out of your system, states WebMd.com. So, if you are drinking black coffee sans sugar, that means you are helping your body flush out all the harmful bacteria and viruses in a natural way. It is also found that black coffee lovers don’t fall sick often as compared to non-black coffee drinkers.

Lowers diabetes, heart disease & cancer risk

Unlike your other creamy lattes and cappuccinos, black coffee can actually bring down diabetes risk by 7%. And if you drink black coffee in the morning, you are 28% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes. In many medical reports, it is found that drinking coffee actually increases insulin production which helps in controlling the disease. Few studies have claimed that regular consumption of black coffee (one or two cups) can reduce the risk of developing heart-related ailments. It can also save you from different types of cancers. Be it oral, prostate, liver or colorectal cancer, coffee being rich in antioxidants helps in preventing deadly forms of cancer.

Boosts happiness

Drinking coffee boosts dopamine (which is also called as ‘pleasure chemical’) levels in the brain and its consumption improves one’s mood, eventually making one feel happy and positive. Having a black cuppa when you feel sad or low can change your mood instantly, because it stimulates the central nervous system and increases the production of important neurotransmitters that elevate the mood.