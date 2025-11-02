 'Stop Treating Your Body Like Garbage': Medical Student Urges People To Rethink Eating Habits To Avoid Chronic Diseases
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
A final-year MBBS student has taken the internet by storm with a powerful video that urges people to take a closer look at their eating and lifestyle habits. His heartfelt message has struck a chord with millions, sparking conversations around the alarming rise of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart ailments- especially among young adults.

“Your Body Is Your Biggest Asset”

In the viral clip, the young medical student passionately reminds viewers that the body is their greatest investment. “Be grateful if you are not suffering from any major chronic illness and stop treating your body like garbage,” he says. He emphasises that every organ in the human body can be affected by hundreds of diseases and thousands of symptoms- a fact he demonstrates by showing pages from his medical textbooks filled with detailed listings of these conditions.

The alarming rise of lifestyle diseases

He highlights that poor nutrition, excessive junk food, and sedentary routines are silently taking a toll on public health. The student points out that many individuals underestimate the long-term consequences of their daily choices. With an increasing number of young people being diagnosed with diabetes and cardiovascular problems, he calls for a serious shift toward mindful eating and regular exercise.

A call for self-awareness and balance

“Your lifestyle will always form the basics of your health,” the student stresses, encouraging people to eat clean, move more, and stay away from habits that harm the body- including smoking and excessive drinking. His message, though simple, has resonated deeply with viewers who are now reflecting on their health routines.

The clip serves as a timely reminder that wellness begins with everyday choices-and gratitude for a healthy body is the first step toward taking care of it.

