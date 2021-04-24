Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Mahavir Jayanti is the most important religious holiday in Jainism. This is a gazetted holiday which means that government offices and most businesses are closed.

According to Jain texts, Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE.

Mahavir was named 'Vardhaman' meaning "One who grows" because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth.

On Mahavir Jayanti (April 25), most members of the Jain community engage in some sort of charitable act, prayers, pujas and vratas to celebrate. Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Mahavir to meditate and offer prayers.

Here are a few wishes and greetings you can send to your loved ones: