Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Mahavir Jayanti is the most important religious holiday in Jainism. This is a gazetted holiday which means that government offices and most businesses are closed.
According to Jain texts, Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE.
Mahavir was named 'Vardhaman' meaning "One who grows" because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth.
On Mahavir Jayanti (April 25), most members of the Jain community engage in some sort of charitable act, prayers, pujas and vratas to celebrate. Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Mahavir to meditate and offer prayers.
Here are a few wishes and greetings you can send to your loved ones:
May Lord Mahavir bless you with all you need and desire. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
Sending warm wishes to you and your family. May you always be happy. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
May we always be kind to one another on this auspicious Mahavir Jayanti and on the days to come. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Wish you the very best in all your future endeavours.
May Lord Mahavir bless you with strength to take on whatever hand life deals you. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
Let us hope that everyone feels peaceful and full of joy on this special occasion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
May we all be inspired by the teachings of Lord Mahavir to do good things for others and for ourselves. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May all your prayers be answered by Lord Mahavir.
Wishing you and your family a blessed day! May Lord Mahavir always be with you and may he guide you by showing you the light even when it feels like there is only darkness.
May Lord Mahavir - "The One who Grows" inspire you to grow each day into a better version of yourself. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
