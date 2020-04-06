Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Who is Lord Mahavir and why is this day celebrated?

Well, Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism as it celebrates the birth of the 24th and the last Tirthankara Mahavir- who is one of the most important preachers of Jainism.

What is the significance of Mahavir Jayanti and why is it celebrated?

Mahavir was born on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in 599 BC or 615 BC as believed by the Digambar and Swetambara school of Jainism respectively. He is believed to be born in Kundagram (Now Kundalpur in Champaran district of Bihar) and known as the son of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala.

As per the belief, he was born in 'Ahalya Bhumi'- which has not been ploughed for hundred of years now by the family who owns it.

Well, it is believed that at 30 years of age, Mahavir abandoned all the worldly possessions to pursue spirituality. He is said to have practised intense meditation and austerity for nearly 12 years before he finally attained 'Kevala Jnana' which is also known as omniscience and he is also known as contemporary of Gautam Buddha.

Moreover, Mahavir taught people the vows of ahimsa or non-violence, satya or truth, asteya or non stealing, brahmacharya or chastity and aparigraha or non-attachment and his teachings were compiled by disciple Indrabhuti Gautama which was known as the Jain Agamas.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar and marks the 13th 'sud' day of the Chaitra month of the Jain calendar.

Also, on this day, Jains carry out a procession with the idol of Mahavir on a chariot and chant religious slogans on the way. Anointment or abhishekha is also performed on the idols on this day. Jains also engage in charitable acts, prayers, fast and other religious activities on this day.