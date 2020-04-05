Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Messages, images, GIFS to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism as it celebrates the birth of the 24th and the last Tirthankara Mahavir- who is one of the most important preachers of Jainism.

It is celebrated in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar and marks the 13th 'sud' day of the Chaitra month of the Jain calendar.

Well, it is believed that at 30 years of age, Mahavir abandoned all the worldly possessions to pursue spirituality. He is said to have practised intense meditation and austerity for nearly 12 years before he finally attained 'Kevala Jnana' which is also known as omniscience