Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Messages, images, GIFS to send over WhatsApp or SMS

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in Jainism as it celebrates the birth of the 24th and the last Tirthankara Mahavir- who is one of the most important preachers of Jainism.
It is celebrated in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar and marks the 13th 'sud' day of the Chaitra month of the Jain calendar.
Well, it is believed that at 30 years of age, Mahavir abandoned all the worldly possessions to pursue spirituality. He is said to have practised intense meditation and austerity for nearly 12 years before he finally attained 'Kevala Jnana' which is also known as omniscience
Here are wishes, messages and greetings to send over WhatsApp or SMS:
1. May Lord Mahavir fulfill all your desires and fill your life with beautiful moments... Happy Mahavir Jayanti, dear friend.
2. "Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being." - Lord Mahavira
3. “In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self.” - Lord Mahavira
4. “Kill not, cause no pain. Nonviolence is the greatest religion.” ― Lord Mahavira
5.
6.
7.
8.
9. On this auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I send you and your family the best of the wishes and blessings. May you are blessed with the strength to follow the right path of kindness and goodness.
10.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)