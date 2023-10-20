Lunar Eclipse October 2023: Date, Timings & Viewing Details | Canva

Sky enthusiasts have been treated to a celestial spectacle this October, starting with an awe-inspiring annular solar eclipse displaying a magnificent ring of fire. Now, they are eagerly anticipating a partial lunar eclipse, marking the second lunar eclipse this year following a penumbral lunar eclipse in May.

Lunar eclipses hold spiritual importance in many traditions, modern astronomers study these events to gain insights into the Earth-Moon system and Earth's atmosphere's impact on the lunar surface.

Lunar eclipses, occurring during a full moon when the Earth aligns between the Sun and Moon, cast a shadow on the Moon, giving it a reddish-brown or orange hue as the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching it.

There are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial, and penumbral. This October, we will witness a partial lunar eclipse, where only a portion of the Moon will take on a reddish-brown tint as it partially passes through Earth's shadow.

Date and timings:

Lunar Eclipse will be observed on October 28 and will begin at 11:31 pm and will end on October 29 at 3:36 am.

Viewing details:

The partial lunar eclipse will occur between 01:06 and 02:23 IST, visible from regions where the moon is above the horizon, including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania. In New Delhi, the eclipse will be observable in the Southwestern sky.

The maximum eclipse, when 12% of the lunar disk will be in shadow, is expected at 1:45 am, with the moon positioned 62° above the horizon.

To enjoy this awe-inspiring event, find a location with an unobstructed view of the night sky and minimal light pollution, such as a park or open field. While binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, a partial lunar eclipse is often visible to the naked eye.

